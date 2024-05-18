The Labour government is "threatening democracy" by attacking parliament, the courts, and journalists, Bernard Grech said on Thursday, recalling past turbulent political periods.

"The government wants to break the democratic pillars of Malta. Do you see how history repeats itself? In the 1980s, the PL government fought the courts, doctors and schools," Grech said.

The 1980s are regarded as one of the darkest periods of Maltese political history, with multiple violent clashes between Labour and Nationalist party supporters before the PN's victory in the 1987 election.

Just like four decades ago, the Labour Party is undermining the courts, Grech told a crowd gathered in Xagħra, Gozo, ahead of the European elections.

He was indirectly referring to the prime minister's repeated doubts on a magistrate's reasons for concluding her inquiry into the Vitals hospitals deal weeks before the European Parliament and local council elections.

Abela is now implying that the judiciary, the PN and some media organisations to be part of the "establishment" working against the PL government.

Abela is also undermining parliament, Grech said.

"We must continue strengthening ourselves and stand up to defend the democracy of our country. We must struggle for democracy, just like our ancestors did in the 80s," he said.

The Labour Party is again threatening violence on the streets, Grech said.

"They are threatening us that they will go out (on the street) if they charge (former prime minister) Joseph Muscat in court."

Muscat himself is using language associated with violence, like "battle" and "boxing" when referring to his criminal court case.

"This is the PL, and this is the present reality," he said.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Muscat said he will be "the tsunami" that destroys the PN after he is vindicated in court.