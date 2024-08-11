The History Teachers’ Association paid a courtesy call on President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

A selection of the association’s publications was presented to the president, offering an insight into the work it does in its efforts to provide a higher standard of education for history students and a high standard of support for educators.

The selection of books included the textbook for Maltese history at SEC Level, From the Coming of the Knights to EU Membership; the publication History Teaching in Malta on the Threshold of the 21st Century, which was published to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the association; as well as its latest publication, the workbook for educators entitled How to Move Away from Mediocre Use of Historical Sources. A copy of a volume of Michael A. Sant memorial lectures was also presented to the president.

Spiteri Debono discussed the importance of a holistic history education that involves not only the events and affairs of male historical figures but also of women and children. She said women and children were present at all times in history and had their own experiences and contributions. The contributions of women can be seen, for instance, in the insurrection of the Maltese against the French in 1798.

The importance of teaching students how to think critically and to apply critical thinking beyond the academic sphere was also discussed. Critical thinking is not only important as a skill for its intrinsic value but it is especially important in the fast-paced world of today, they said.

Ensuring that students gain a holistic view of history through sources, not through set narratives as well as critical thinking, are fundamental elements of the Source Method of teaching, which the History Teachers’ Association embraces.