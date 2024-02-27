A trail through Żebbuġ has been created to highlight the village's most significant and cultural landmarks.

It is the first location in a Malta Tourism Authority project to promote the heritage qualities of more traditional villages.

Starting at the local council in the heart of the village, the trail will take its pilgrims on a 24-stop journey along the most prominent historical and cultural heritage, exploring landmark buildings, churches and niches, as well as crisscrossing through the picturesque rural landscape on the outskirts of the village.

The trail stops include panels that explain some of the histories of Żebbuġ’s homegrown heroes including Mikiel Anton Vassalli, known as the father of the Maltese language, Francesco Saverio Caruana and Dun Mikiel Xerri, who were prominent figures in the Maltese uprising against the French and even Dun Karm Psaila, who wrote the Maltese national anthem.

The project cost €23,500 and was funded by the MTA.

The MTA will also be collaborating more frequently with the council to promote the heritage with a “poetic picnic”, where visitors can listen to the poetry of Dun Karm along the trail, among activities set to be organised.

One of the 24 information panels marking the trail. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

MTA chair Gavin Gulia said the Żebbuġ heritage trail is part of the MTA’s effort to offer a variety of interesting activities for tourists and keep Malta an attractive year-round destination.

Villages with broad historical and cultural value such as a Żebbuġ serve to draw in travellers who are looking for an atypical island holiday experience, he said.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the initiative was another link in the chain of projects aimed to spread tourists all over Malta and not just its typical hotspots.

With an uptick of boutique hotels and restaurants coming to Żebbuġ, Bartolo said initiatives such as the heritage trail attract higher-quality tourists to the area.

Mayor Mark Camilleri said the late councillor Philip Said, who died in 2020, had started work on the project some six years ago, and while he unfortunately never got to see it come to fruition, Camilleri said he is honoured to have finished the work on his behalf.

Maps can be picked up from the council.