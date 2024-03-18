Britain's Laura Kenny, the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history, announced Monday it was time to "hang that bike up", giving up on her dream of competing at the Paris Games.

The five-time Olympic track gold medallist, who gave birth to a second child in July, had been targeting a fourth Olympic Games later this year.

"I always knew deep down I would know when the right time was," the 31-year-old told the BBC. "I have had an absolute blast but now is the time for me to hang that bike up."

Kenny, who is married to Britain's most successful Olympic cyclist, Jason Kenny, won gold medals at the London 2012 Games in omnium and team pursuit, defending her titles in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2021, at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she became the first winner of the women's madison, with Katie Archibald, and also won a silver medal in the team pursuit.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com