A team of 26 students from Hoi Polloi Academy brought the house down at the Junior Theatre Festival 2025 in Birmingham, the UK, with a dynamic 14-minute adaptation of Shrek JR on Saturday.

The students, aged 7 to 16, won the prestigious dance award − a recognition of their discipline, energy and expressive storytelling through movement, HPA artistic director Marco Calleja said.

