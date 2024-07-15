A family which grew up in the UK after one of the ancestors married a British serviceman during the First World War is appealing for help to trace relatives in Malta.

Pam French told Times of Malta that her efforts through a genealogist were unsuccessful and she was now sharing her family's story hoping it would lead to her roots in Malta.

Here is Pam's story in her own words.

Giuseppe and Maria Vella and their children. Giuseppe and Maria Vella and their children.

"My Nanna, Rosalia (aka Rosina) Vella was one of four children of my Grandparents Giuseppe and Maria Vella (nee Pace).

She was born in Sliema on 13th July 1894. Giuseppe was a boatman, originally from Pieta and Maria was originally from Floriana. Their other children were Delores - born in the May of 1880, Jessie – in the November of 1888 and Emmanuel on 27th December 1898.

Rosalia married my grandfather, Harry Gills a British soldier in April 1915 at Basilica of Dominic in Valletta.

They lived in Valletta and went on to have three children, William, Mary (aka Maud) and my dad Christopher – born 19th July 1921.

Then, at some point between my dad’s birth and December of the following year, they came to England for my grandfather’s next posting.

Sadly, on 14th December 1922, my Nanna died. She is buried in the military cemetery in Aldershot, England.

My dad was sent into the army at fourteen as a drummer boy and later on became a private in the Cheshire Regiment.

Rosalia (aka Rosina) Vella. Rosalia (aka Rosina) Vella.

He returned to Malta for the first time since leaving as a baby with his Mum, as a twenty-year-old soldier in April of 1941.

This was not just an opportunity to fight the enemy alongside his regiment but also to defend his place of birth, his mum’s island.

He had no idea where his Grandparents might be and had no knowledge of his aunts, and uncle as contact had not been maintained by my grandfather.

My dad had missed out on the love of his mum and the Maltese aspect of his life.

Her photo always took pride of place in the sitting room.

Dad passed away in 2000.

Since then, I have visited Malta many times and, having confirmed my Maltese citizenship have explored and learnt much about Malta and its history.

I am even trying to learn Maltese out of respect for the Nanna who I never got to meet.

I, and my brothers and sister, would love to know if we have any cousins still living in Malta and if so, make contact."

Pam is calling on anyone who might have a family connection or have any information regarding her family, particularly her great aunts or great uncle to reach out to her.

She may be contacted via email on pamfrench10@gmail.com