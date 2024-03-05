Holders Birkirkara were drawn against Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans as the draws of the FA Trophy quarter-finals were held at the Centenary Hall on Tuesday.

Last year’s finalists Marsaxlokk were drawn to face this season’s title challengers Floriana in another tie that is set to be closely fought at the end of this month.

Sliema Wanderers were pitted against Mosta while Mġarr United, the competition’s giant-killers were drawn to face Gżira United.

The four quarter-finals will be played over the Easter weekend with two matches scheduled for March 30 and the remaining games will be played on April 1.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.