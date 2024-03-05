Holders Birkirkara were drawn against Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans as the draws of the FA Trophy quarter-finals were held at the Centenary Hall on Tuesday.

Last year’s finalists Marsaxlokk were drawn to face this season’s title challengers Floriana in another tie that is set to be closely fought at the end of this month.

Sliema Wanderers were pitted against Mosta while Mġarr United, the competition’s giant-killers were drawn to face Gżira United.

The four quarter-finals will be played over the Easter weekend with two matches scheduled for March 30 and the remaining games will be played on April 1.

