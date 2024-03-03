Holland & Barrett has opened its new Wellness Hub – a concept designed to cater to all aspects of an individual's health. This hub goes beyond the traditional retail approach, offering a comprehensive range of services across four specialised clinics. Led by a wellness coach, the Wellness Hub is dedicated to providing an unparalleled wellness experience for its clients.

At the heart of the Wellness Hub is a state-of-the-art biometric testing machine, a powerful tool that, under the guidance of a wellness coach, provides personalised wellness advice. Clients can benefit from a free consultation, where they receive insights tailored to their specific needs. This innovative approach ensures individuals receive targeted advice to enhance their overall well-being.

What sets the Wellness Hub apart is its diverse and interconnected team of professionals, creating a tapestry of cross-linked therapists offering various healing modalities. From physiotherapists, dedicated health coaches, functional doctor to insightful nutritional experts the hub has assembled a team that addresses every facet of well-being.

Holland & Barrett's Wellness Hub is a pioneering venture that redefines the concept of well-being. By combining expert guidance, and a diverse range of healing modalities, the hub offers a holistic approach to health. It is a place where individuals can find support for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being—a true haven for those seeking a comprehensive and personalized wellness experience.

For more information visit beyondbyhollandandbarrett.com.mt.