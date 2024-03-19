The feast day of Our Lady of Sorrows in Fontana will be marked with mass at 6pm, followed by the procession in pageant form along the streets of the village on Friday, March 22. Three Passion statues will be carried in procession accompanied by parishioners in biblical costumes.

Meanwhile, Holy Week celebrations start on Palm Sunday with a procession at 10am, followed by sung mass. The Fontana Youth Commission will present a drive-through, titled Uċuħ, along Xlendi road on Monday and Wednesday evening.

On the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the erection of Fontana parish on March 27, 1911, a pilgrimage of thanksgiving with the statue of Christ carrying the Cross will leave Pompeii church on Tuesday at 5.30pm. The Maundy Thursday celebration will start at 6.30pm, followed by silent adoration until midnight.

On Good Friday, the celebration starts at 3pm, while the great vigil of the Resurrection of Our Lord will be held on Saturday at 8pm. On Easter Sunday, a demonstration with the statue of the Risen Christ will be held at 11am.

All celebrations will be animated by the Chorus Urbanus.