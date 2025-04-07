The Kummissjoni Festi Parroċċa Santwarju Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor, together with the Socjetà Filarmonika Sliema, is organising a Last Supper display at the Sliema Band Club premises.

The display, titled Ego Sum, features life-sized statues and sacred objects related to the Passion of Jesus Christ. Also on display will be other statues and artefacts related to Good Friday and the Holy Week, as well as various holy icons.

The Sliema Band Club is located at 34, St Trophimus Street, Sliema, in front of the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Opening days and times are as follows: Friday, April 11 and 12 from 5 to 9pm; April 13 (Palm Sunday) from 8am to noon and 5 to 9.30pm; April 14-17 from 5 to 10pm; and on April 18 (Good Friday) from 8am to noon and 2 to 5pm.

The Banda Ċittadina Sliema is also presenting the concert Miegħu fil-Ġetsemani at the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Under the direction of Mro Lesley Tabone, the band will play a selection of funeral marches by local and foreign composers.

The concert is being held in collaboration with the Sliema local council.

Entrance is free.