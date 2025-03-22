The Marija Regina Pageant Group of Marsa is holding its annual Holy Week pageant in the streets of Marsa, on Palm Sunday, April 13.

The pageant Ħtija Tieghu?, which will start at 5pm from the Marija Reġina parish church, will see the streets of Marsa come alive with a range of characters from the New and Old Testaments. The finale will feature a representation of the death and resurrection of Christ.

About 350 people will participate in the pageant, including various local groups such as the 1st Marsa Scouts Group, the Roman Band and the two band clubs of Marsa. The group, which this year is marking its 55 anniversary, is also preparing a Holy Week exhibition featuring artistic salt plates. It will be on display at the hall in front of the Marija Reġina parish church on Nerik Sacco Street.

The exhibition will open from April 6 to 18 (Good Friday).

For more details, follow the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MarsaPageant.