A Holy Week exhibition is opening at the Każin Banda San Filep of Żebbuġ later this week. The display will be divided into a number of sections and will feature visual effects and an informative commentary, presented on a design by Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, who also created 30 large statues for the exhibition.

The sections will be the following:

• The Cenacle, with freshly prepared food according to the Jewish ritual;

• The Crucifixion, featuring a grand and spectacular representation;

• The burial of Christ, set in an underground shelter. Sections 1-3 include large statues (life-size) made by Camilleri Cauchi;

• A set of small artistic works;

• Scenes from the Via Crucis − a set of original paintings in alto-relief style by artist Antonio Mifsud, also in the shelter.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Żebbuġ mayor Steve Zammit Lupi on Wednesday, after a musical programme by the Banda San Filep.

The exhibition will be open to the public from Friday, April 11, to Good Friday. It will be open daily from 6 to 9pm. On Palm Sunday, it will also be open from 10am to noon. On Maundy Thursday, opening times are from 6 to 11pm and on Good Friday from 9am to 1pm and after the procession until 10pm.