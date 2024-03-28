Holy Week activities are a cornerstone of Maltese culture, with scores of enthusiasts holding small exhibitions and several towns and villages hosting processions and pageants.

Good Friday Procession in Valletta. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The processions and pageants are a direct influence of similar religious customs in Spain and Sicily. The church in Malta was a dependency on the diocese of Palermo until 1807 and Malta fell within the aegis of the King of Spain before Charles V handed it to the Knights in 1530.

The first Good Friday procession in Malta is commonly believed to be held by the lay confraternity of St Joseph attached to the Franciscan friary (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Rabat. It was probably first held in the late 16th century.

According to Joseph Camilleri in his 1985 essay, ‘Malta’s Oldest Good Friday Procession’, the first procession involved no statues. But there might have been a nailed figure of Christ. There were also no figures originally dressed in biblical costume. That was introduced in Rabat during the mid to late 1800s, died out and was revived in the 1970s.

Good Friday procession with man wearing a biblical costume. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Valletta

Another Franciscan friary, in Valletta, introduced the Good Friday procession to the capital through the Confraternity of the Holy Cross in 1645. It is believed that statues were introduced to the procession by 1778.

Today, the Ta’ Ġieżu in Valletta ushers in the Holy Week activities with the hugely popular procession of Our Lady of Sorrows. The archbishop traditionally leads it and it is a particularly solemn affair.

Valletta Procession in the 1950s. This image is from the Philip Pisani Collection, courtesy of Magna Żmien. Valletta Procession in the 1950s. This image is from the Philip Pisani Collection, courtesy of Magna Żmien. Valletta Procession in the 1950s. This image is from the Philip Pisani Collection, courtesy of Magna Żmien. Valletta Procession in the 1950s. This image is from the Philip Pisani Collection, courtesy of Magna Żmien. Valletta Procession in the 1950s. This image is from the Philip Pisani Collection, courtesy of Magna Żmien.

Vittoriosa

Under the Order of the Knights of St John, Vittoriosa hosted three processions during Holy Week. The first was held on Wednesday and began at the chapel of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The second was held on Maundy Thursday and was held by the Dominicans. And finally, the Good Friday procession was organised by the Church of St Lawrence.

Vittoriosa remains a stronghold of Holy Week traditions and is particularly well known for its revival a decade ago of the 'Black Procession' (il-Purċissjoni s-Sewda). Held on the Wednesday before Good Friday, men and women wear black to atone for their sins.

Contemporary Holy Week Celebrations

Although traditional celebrations reign all over Holy Week, the period inspires many to create new ways of devotion. One of the most popular celebrations of the past few years has been the spectacular fjakkolata along the hill from Siġġiewi to the Laferla Cross. The hill, known as L-Għolja tas-Salib, is lined with the flickering flames from hundreds of petrol-filled tins as a Via Sagra is recited by many of the people present.

Fjakkoli also light up Siġġiewi Square in front of the imposing church of St Nicholas. The night sky juxtaposed with the warm light of the flames creates a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

One of the original organisers of the event, Bjorn Desira said, “We originally began with 60 fjakkoli today it is hundreds if not thousands. And we plan on breaking the Malta record this year for the most fjakkoli we ever used.“

A similar event is held in front of Fgura church, but several hundred candles are used there.

The Valletta Cultural Agency is also holding its own Holy Week light display, with hundreds of lanterns having been placed on St George Square with a cross at the centre. The display was designed by Keith Zerafa and will continue until Friday evening.

VCA's installation in St George's Square. Photo via VCA's facebook. Photo : Jonathon Borg

Not all the contemporary Holy Week events are inherently spiritual, and one of the biggest draws, especially for younger people, is the Puttinu Cares Walk on Maundy Thursday. This year marks its 19th edition. Thousands of people gather in Mellieħa square and walk to the Granaries in Floriana, raising money for the children’s cancer support organisation, Puttinu Cares.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday celebrations. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Easter Sunday is the most important day in the Catholic calendar. And food is a central part of Easter Sunday traditions. Easter Sunday heralds the breaking of fasts and sobriety, which means only one thing, celebrations. Besides everyone meeting with their loved ones for a festive Sunday lunch, there is also a commonly held tradition for children to bring easter eggs and figolli for their local priest to bless.

And of course, the best known Easter tradition, also an influence of what happens in Italy and Sicily, is for statues of the Risen Lord to be carried on the run and then raised in triumph, symbolising the resurrection.

Thank you to Magna Zmien for their assistance and willingness to share some footage from their archive.