Four-year-old Nina* is homeless. She loves playing with the bare doll house at the YMCA shelter where she lives – but whenever she needs to reach the upper level of the wooden toy house she has to ask for help – because she cannot stand up.

Nina has cerebral palsy – a condition that affects movement and coordination. It is caused by damage to the developing brain, most often before birth.

She needs to undergo spinal surgery in the UK in November to address her muscle stiffness. This will be followed by therapy, and she will then need a wheelchair and standing frame to be able to support her as she learns how to walk.

But the wheelchair and standing frame will cost about €10,000 – and her mother, Anna*, does not have the money.

YMCA Malta – an NGO that supports the poor and homeless – has now stepped in to help Anna and Nina raise funds for the equipment.

Anna timidly shares parts of her story and asks not to be named because Nina is about to start school.

“I have nothing to hide but I don’t want people recognising her at school and knowing so much about her life,” her mother says.

Nina has cerebral palsy – a condition that affects movement and coordination.

Some parts of their story are too painful to talk about. Anna looks into the eyes of her social support mentor – Marie-Claire Dimech – for encouragement as she explains that her husband left her and her daughter, and they ended up without a home after facing financial problems.

She has other relatives but they have their own problems and cannot take them in. So, two months ago, she moved into one of the YMCA shelters with her daughter.

Nicola Falzon, community services manager, explains that the shelter staff are helping Anna slowly pick up the pieces.

“It’s easy to say that she should go work. But, at the moment, Anna cannot work since her time is dedicated to Nina 24/7. She carries her around everywhere she goes as the child cannot walk due to her condition,” Nicola says.

It’s easy to say that she should go work. But, at the moment, Anna cannot work since her time is dedicated to Nina 24/7 - Community services manager Nicola Falzon

Anna nods and adds: “But now she is starting to question. Now she wants to walk.”

Staff at YMCA are supporting Anna to applying for school and Nina is set to start soon – freeing some time for Anna to be able to work.

But, right now, the priority is the operation and making sure Nina has the wheelchair, that costs €6,000, and standing frame, which costs €3,200.

Whoever may help Anna and Nina may donate through the YMCA official channels and write ‘Support for Nina’. https://ymcamalta.org/donate/.