A 27-year-old man was remanded in custody after he denied shoplifting three flapjacks, two vapes and a beer from a Qormi supermarket, a court heard on Monday.

Stefan Solomon Niculescu, a homeless Romanian national, was charged with simple theft and having tools which could be used in theft. He was also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life and recidivism.

Police inspector James Mallia explained that on Sunday, officers from the Qormi police station went to the supermarket after they were informed that two individuals were caught red-handed shoplifting. The items were taken by the security officers.

The man initially pleaded guilty. The court explained that he could face imprisonment, with the accused asking whether he could get a suspended sentence.

Niculescu said he confirmed his guilty plea, but disagreed with the charge that he is leading a vagrant life. His legal aid lawyer, Martina Herrera, said that according to him, he was "leading a good life".

Given what was said in court, Magistrate Monica Vella ordered the continuation of the proceedings against the accused and to treat the case as though he had pleaded not guilty since the man had not decided on what to declare.

Niculescu could not confirm his address, and Mallia said the police have "an issue" with beggars and homeless people hanging around the popular supermarket area.

The inspector checked with another inspector who had prosecuted against the Niculescu and was told that the address he had provided in the past corresponded to an abandoned hotel.

He was remanded in custody.

The second suspect had a fixed address and is expected to face court proceedings.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.

Police inspectors James Mallia and John Sammut prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Martina Herrera appeared for the accused.