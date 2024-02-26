A homeless 57-year-old man appeared in court on Monday to plead not guilty to drug importation charges after police intercepted a 1kg package of cannabis delivered to his mother’s home in his name.

The man, who cannot be named under court order, appeared weak and fragile in court and needed police help to stay on his feet.

Inspector Alfred Mangion told the court that the man is collaborating with investigators.

He was arrested on February 7 after anti-drug police officers were informed about a suspicious package addressed to the accused.

Officers carried out a controlled delivery of the package and subsequently arrested him.

Investigations had to be put on hold, however, when the accused fell ill and needed treatment at Mater Dei Hospital. He was then admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital before being released, rearrested and charged.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana upheld a request by the prosecution to order a freeze of the accused’s assets and remanded him in custody as no request for bail was made.

At the request of defence lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi, the court recommended that the director of prisons order that the accused be held at Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic unit.