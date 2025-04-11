A 26-year-old homeless man was remanded in custody after being charged in connection with three thefts from Hompesch Road in Fgura.

Police inspector Gabriel Kitcher told the court that the police were investigating three police reports relating to theft. The first concerned the theft of a suitcase worth €120 from a parked car on March 11.

The second theft was from another vehicle parked on the same road on April 7. This time, he stole a Samsung mobile, €540 in cash and a Rolex card holder containing a Revolut card. The man then used the card at a lotto booth and a pastizzi shop.

Kitcher told court Brandon Lee Zerafa was identified from his clothes after he was hospitalised for some injuries he sustained in a separate incident.

The police inspector said he also linked the man to the theft of instant coffee tins from a shop on the same road on April 6. The investigating officer identified him while his colleagues were placing Zerafa on the wanted list.

Zerafa pleaded not guilty to the different theft charges.

No bail was requested at this stage, and the man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the court.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Gabriel Kitcher.

Lawyer Alex Miruzzi assisted the accused.