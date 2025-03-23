Homes of Quality, the luxury division of the Frank Salt Real Estate Group, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Branch of the Year 2024’ award during the company’s recent annual general conference held at the Hilton in St Julian’s.

The annual general conference, a highlight in the company’s calendar, serves as a platform to reflect on achievements for 2024 and outline future aspirations.

This year’s event was particularly noteworthy, with Frank Salt Real Estate reporting substantial revenue growth across all divisions, an expanded market share and an increase in the popularity of its sole agency packages.

The ‘Branch of the Year’ award is a coveted accolade within the company, recognising the branch that has demonstrated exceptional performance across various metrics, including client feedback, transaction volume, revenue generation and overall contribution to the company’s success.

Upon winning the award, branch manager Alex Papagiorcopulo said: “Homes of Quality’s achievement is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to upholding the highest standards in the luxury property market.”

Homes of Quality offers a curated selection of high-end properties, catering to discerning clients.

Director Grahame Salt said: “The team’s in-depth market knowledge, personalised approach and attention to detail have been instrumental in building lasting relationships with clients and achieving remarkable sales milestones in the past year.”

The recognition of Homes of Quality as the group’s ‘Branch of the Year 2024’ not only highlights the team’s individual accomplishments but also reflects the overarching success of Frank Salt Real Estate, the director continued.

The company’s strategic initiatives have played a pivotal role in driving growth and enhancing client satisfaction.

Jean Chapelle Paleologo, the group managing director, noted that: “…we are the only company that provides a holistic, full-circle range of services that elevate the client experience to unparalleled levels in this country. Homes of Quality is a reflection of how to do this successfully.”