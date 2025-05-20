Honda has revised its popular CB125F with upgrades that aim to make the lightweight learner-friendly motorcycle even more efficient.

Key to the updated CB125F’s changes is a start-stop system, which automatically cuts the engine when the bike comes to a standstill. It can do these even when in gear, too, and helps to make the engine even more fuel efficient.

In fact, Honda says that the CB125F can return up to 188.4mpg and provide a range of up to 454 miles from a fill-up of the bike’s 11-litre tank. The Idling Stop Start Technology has also seen use on Honda’s Vision 110, SH125i and PCX125 scooters, where it helps them to deliver the highest level of efficiency possible. Should riders want to, it’s possible to deactivate the system via a button on the handlebars.

Elsewhere, the CB125F has been upgraded to give it more of a ‘big bike’ feel, with a redesigned rear seat cowl and nose fairing altering the bike’s look, while the fly screen is more compact than before. All versions get an LED headlight, too, while the rear light gets LED technology too.

Another new addition is a 4.2-inch TFT colour display which relays information such as gear position, fuel gauge and clock. However, Bluetooth connectivity means that owners can connect their smartphone via Honda’s RoadSync to get on-screen turn-by-turn navigation. When using a Bluetooth helmet headset riders can make and receive phone calls, too, while a USB-C charger means you can keep your smartphone topped up on the move.