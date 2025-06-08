Malta’s proposed legislation on assisted voluntary euthanasia raises significant ethical and systemic concerns, particularly for older persons. While framed as a compassionate solution for terminal illness, the eligibility criteria and safeguards risk normalising premature death among ageing populations. The law limits assisted voluntary euthanasia to individuals with terminal conditions and a six-month prognosis, but this framework inadequately addresses systemic pressures such as healthcare inequities, diagnostic inaccuracies and ageist biases.

Flawed prognostic criteria

The six-month prognosis rule reflects a misunderstanding of ageing-related illnesses. Studies show clinicians accurately predict six-month survival in only 23 per cent of cases, with lower accuracy for older patients managing multimorbidity or frailty (Christakis & Lamont, 2000). For example, an 80-year-old with advanced heart failure and early dementia might be misclassified as ‘terminal’ despite potential years of life with proper care (Health Canada, 2023). This combination of natural ageing with terminal illness risks positioning assisted voluntary euthanasia as a “dignified” alternative to inadequate care systems.

Psychosocial pressures and autonomy

Requests for assisted voluntary euthanasia often stem from psychosocial distress rather than autonomous choice. Research highlights that feelings of being a burden, social isolation, or fear of dependency drive decisions among older persons, not solely physical suffering (Gudat et al., 2019; De Leo et al., 2024). Mental health exclusions in eligibility criteria fail to address complexities like decision-making capacity in early dementia.

A patient may request euthanasia to avoid future cognitive decline, yet fluctuating competence and societal stigma complicate assessments of true autonomy (de Boer et al., 2011). Psychiatric evaluations, while mandated, struggle to disentangle rational choice from existential despair influenced by ageist narratives (Rurup et al., 2005).

Ethical dilemmas in dementia care

Advanced care directives introduce ethical ambiguities. A person drafting an advanced care directive during early dementia may later experience shifts in identity and preferences as the disease progresses (Alzheimer Europe, 2005). Belgium’s 600 per cent rise in dementia-related euthanasia post-legalisation illustrates how safeguards erode as societal acceptance grows (de Boer et al., 2011). Malta’s exclusion of ‘old age’ as a standalone criterion offers limited protection, as multimorbidity in older persons could still justify assisted voluntary euthanasia under broadened interpretations.

Older persons are vulnerable not due to inherent frailty but systemic inequities – misdiagnosis, ageism and care gaps

International precedents and systemic risks

Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) programme demonstrates how eligibility expands over time. Initially restricted to terminal cases, MAID now includes chronic conditions like arthritis, with 16.6 per cent of 2023 cases involving non-terminal patients (Health Canada, 2023). Older persons comprised 77 per cent of MAID recipients, reflecting systemic biases equating ageing with diminished quality of life. Similarly, Belgium’s palliative care ranking plummeted from fifth to 26th globally after euthanasia legalisation (Economist Intelligence Unit, 2015), underscoring the diversion of resources from life-affirming care.

Undermining palliative care

Supporters frame assisted voluntary euthanasia as a compassionate response to suffering, yet, systemic failures in pain management and elder care often underpin requests. In the US state of Oregon, 25 per cent of assisted voluntary recipients cited uncontrolled pain, while 53 per cent feared burdening caregivers (NHPCO, 2023). Malta’s strides in palliative care – such as its 2025–2035 National Strategy – prioritise expanding community-based services and caregiver support (Ministry for Health and Active Ageing, 2025). Redirecting focus to assisted voluntary euthanasia risks deprioritising these efforts, replicating Canada’s decline in palliative investment post-MAID.

Toward ethical alternatives

True compassion requires systemic reforms.

Universal Palliative Access: Ensure 24/7 palliative care, addressing physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

Anti-Ageist Policies: Combat stereotypes devaluing older lives through public education and inclusive healthcare.

Robust Support Networks: Strengthen home care, respite services and financial aid to alleviate caregiver burden.

Mental Health Integration: Provide psychosocial support to address isolation and existential distress.

Malta’s proposed law risks institutionalising neglect by equating terminal care with state-sanctioned death. Older persons are vulnerable not due to inherent frailty but systemic inequities – misdiagnosis, ageism and care gaps. International evidence warns that assisted voluntary euthanasia normalisation reduces pressure to improve elder care, perpetuating cycles of marginalisation.

Malta should say no to assisted suicide as a mere bureaucratic shortcut and, instead, put resources into policies that affirm life’s dignity and worth. By bolstering palliative care, tackling age discrimination and guaranteeing everyone fair access to support services, Malta can take a morally robust course of action.

Allowing assisted suicide works against these objectives, putting a focus on inexpensive conclusions rather than ongoing, empathetic support.

With ageing populations on the rise, our ethical duty is to honour the lives of the older persons through dedicated systemic support, not to legally sanction an early end to their lives.

Maria Aurora Fenech and Christian Borg Xuereb are senior lecturers in the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies, University of Malta.