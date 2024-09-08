Horizons is donating €3,000 from the proceeds of a book to help support Palestinian children facing the deadly effects of war in Gaza. The sum was presented to the Palestinian Ambassador to Malta, Fadi Hanania, on August 30.

The money was raised from the sale of Il-Ħsad tal-Peprin (2024), an anthology that presents the collective expression of various Maltese poets in the face of the injustice endured by the Palestinian people, especially after the unfolding of events over the past months.

David Aloisio and John P. Portelli, the editors of this collection, invite readers to experience the range of emotions expressed in these poems: sometimes overflowing with empathy, other times overwhelmed with the

anguish and the frustration felt when one is powerless to alleviate, even if just a little, the hardship and the oppression caused to others by people who should know better.

The book, published by Horizons, with the aid of the culture ministry, is yet another drop in the waves of support for social justice and lasting peace between the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples.