Hospice Malta has long been a beacon of support for patients and families navigating the challenging journey of life-limiting illnesses. At the heart of its services lies the Day Therapy Unit (DTU), a proactive and therapeutic initiative aimed at optimising patients’ overall quality of life.

This unique space provides a blend of physical, emotional and social care in an informal, relaxed and friendly atmosphere, where patients can connect, engage and receive medical support.

A specialised centre for patients and families

The DTU serves as a specialised centre for patients, offering them the opportunity to socialise,

participate in creative and therapeutic activities and share experiences within a supportive environment. For family members, it provides much-needed respite, allowing them to recharge while knowing their loved ones are in safe, professional hands.

Patients are typically referred to the DTU by their Hospice nurse, who assesses their physical and psychological condition, as well as their home environment, to ensure a smooth transition to and from the unit.

Once admitted, an initial assessment is conducted during their first visit, followed by continuous evaluations to tailor the care plan to the patients’ evolving needs. This holistic approach ensures optimal palliative care outcomes for every patient.

Comprehensive services tailored to individual needs

The DTU offers a wide array of services designed to address the diverse needs of its patients, including physiotherapy to support mobility and reduce discomfort, psychological support to assist with emotional well-being, and social work services to provide guidance on practical matters.

Spiritual guidance is available for those seeking religious or personal reflection, while complementary therapies offer additional relief. Patients can also access hairdressing and wig-fitting services, ensuring they maintain their personal dignity and comfort.

One standout service is hydrotherapy, a gentle, non-weight-bearing exercise that helps alleviate pain, swelling and stiffness while promoting relaxation and improving circulation. Led by Hospice physiotherapists, hydrotherapy sessions cater to both groups and individuals requiring one-on-one attention.

Additionally, the DTU offers patients the opportunity to participate in monthly mass celebrations and other religious or spiritual discussions, fostering a sense of peace and connection.

It is a community where patients can find purpose and engagement

A community powered by volunteers

Volunteers play a pivotal role in the DTU’s success. After undergoing thorough induction training − which includes first aid, food handling and patient transfer techniques − volunteers work hand in hand with staff to meet patients’ daily needs. Their contributions range from organising activities to providing transportation for patients to and from the unit.

The DTU’s group activities are as diverse as its patients, offering cultural heritage talks, wellness advice sessions, tombola games, story readings, piano recitals and craft workshops.

Volunteers also help organise annual events such as carnival parties, Easter lunches, summer BBQs and Christmas celebrations. Outings, including picnics and cultural tours, further enrich the patients’ experiences.

Expanding horizons with innovative therapies

Hospice Malta continuously seeks innovative ways to improve its services. Recently, it introduced music therapy sessions and has plans to launch art therapy in collaboration with educational institutions. These initiatives not only provide therapeutic benefits but also offer patients an avenue for self-expression and emotional release.

A commitment to quality of life

Ultimately, the Day Therapy Unit is more than a care facility; it is a community where patients can find purpose and engagement. By encouraging them to share their knowledge, achievements and experiences, the DTU fosters a sense of inclusion and empowerment. For patients, it is a place to escape the rigours of hospital appointments and reclaim moments of fulfilment.

Hospice Malta remains steadfast in its mission to improve the quality of life for patients and their families. Through the dedicated efforts of its staff and volunteers, the Day Therapy Unit continues to be a shining example of specialist care in action.

To learn more about St Michael Hospice and discover ways to support its mission, visit Hospice Malta’s website at https://hospicemalta.org.

This article was provided by Hospice Malta.