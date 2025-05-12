Hospice Malta has dissociated itself from remarks by its co-founder in favour of voluntary euthanasia for patients with terminal conditions.

It insisted that its mission is the “preservation of life in a dignified manner until its natural end”.

The statement came after psychiatrist Peter Muscat spoke during an event where the government unveiled details on its euthanasia proposals. They provide that terminally ill patients with less than six months to live may be allowed to voluntarily end their lives.

In a Facebook post, Hospice Malta clarified that its mission is the preservation of life in a “dignified manner”.

“The opinion of individuals who in the past were associated with Hospice Malta, are solely theirs and do not reflect the ethos of the organisation,” the statement read.

During the launch, Muscat, who is part of a government-appointed committee that will consider the proposals, said people should look at the document “with an open mind and open heart.”

“As a doctor, my main goal is to help cure people and ease their suffering, and as a psychiatrist, it is also my role to help reduce the mental disturbance that people might be going through,” he said during the launch.

RELATED STORIES ‘This is not a life’: mother wishes she could ask to end son’s suffering

Watch: How and when would you be able to terminate your life?

He said he also wanted to help people have “peace of mind, treatment and hope”, yet he said, in some cases of terminal illness, there was no hope left, only “physical and emotional suffering”, and the only solution left was death.

He said some patients might not want to live till their final breath in agony.

“We must offer all that is possible to remove the pain, physical and mental, and that is why forty years ago, my wife, I and others were the founders of the Hospice Movement,” he said, congratulating the government’s investment in palliative care.

“A terminally ill patient should have all necessary procedures to ensure that the end of their life is as comfortable as possible, with as little pain as possible. But as I mentioned before, some decide that is not their path, and some feel that instead of living until the very end with pain and anxiety, they decide that ‘enough is enough.”

Muscat said he believed they could help those people choose their path in a dignified manner.

“I do not believe I have a right over a person’s life or to force them to live against their will, when there is no possibility of cure,” he said.

“I experienced this myself,” he said, recounting how his wife, Helen, suffered a terminal illness and in 2013 passed away at their home.

“We said our goodbyes together. It was difficult to see someone take her last breath, but what was more difficult was the last few weeks, when she asked her oncologist how much time she had left. He told her between six to eight weeks,” he recalled.

At that time, there was no talk of euthanasia, but only palliative care, and he recalled how the last few weeks were tough and she might have had thoughts about not wanting to continue living.

“I don’t know how she felt, but I remember she said she was tired of waiting. I have friends who are terminally ill, and they tell me they are also fed up and tired,” he said.

He said the only way he can help these people is to ensure that their wishes are respected in a “dignified manner”.