Hospice Malta’s annual telethon is taking place on July 6. Themed Ħajja sal-Aħħar (life till the end), the event is a call to preserve life with dignity, compassion and professional care until its natural end.

The 12-hour live broadcast (11am to 11pm) will air on Maltese TV stations and streamed live from the recently inaugurated St Michael Hospice in Santa Venera. This national event brings together families, healthcare professionals, artists and the public to support free palliative care services offered across Malta and Gozo.

“Our focus is always to provide the necessary professional care for our patients, enabling them to remain within their own home environment for as long as possible, addressing their needs throughout the journey. The funds raised through this year’s telethon will go directly towards sustaining and expanding these efforts, including both community services as well as day therapy services,” Kenneth Delia, CEO of Hospice Malta, said.

This year’s telethon will include personal stories, live entertainment, interviews and powerful video messages from patients and relatives who received care and support through Hospice Malta. Their messages also highlight how its team delivers free, human-centred care at one of the most critical and sensitive stages of life.

The telethon is a key opportunity for the public and business community to help us continue providing these vital services, free of charge

Time and again, these families describe a deep sense of comfort and dignity, thanks to the professionalism, empathy and presence of Hospice Malta professional staff and volunteers.

In 2024, Hospice Malta supported almost 1,000 new patients or three people every single day.

“Every year, more people reach out to us for support. The telethon is a key opportunity for the public and business community to help us continue providing these vital services, free of charge. With your support, we can continue to reach more individuals and families in need,” Bernadette Bonnici Kind, chairperson of Hospice Malta, said.

Funds raised will go directly towards expanding community-based services, enhancing therapies through the Day Therapy Unit and launching Hospice Malta’s new Inpatient Unit, offering 16 private rooms for short stays in a peaceful, garden-facing setting ensuring dignity, privacy and comfort.

For more information and to donate, visit www.hospicemalta.org. One can also donate by calling 5180 2024 (€25) or 5190 2031 (€50); SMS 5061 9234 €11.65); BOV Mobile or myAPS: 7993 3894; or online.