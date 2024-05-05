Hospice Malta has launched its annual fundraising initiative, the Sunflower Campaign 2024. The Sunflower campaign tagline, ‘Together we can make a difference,’ is a call to action for the public’s support to sustain its mission of providing free, comprehensive palliative care services to those in need.

The campaign serves as a vital lifeline for Hospice Malta, enabling the organisation to continue its crucial work of assisting patients and their families. Donations received through the campaign contribute directly to sustaining essential services such as home care, day therapy, hydrotherapy, bereavement support, care assistant services, loan of specialised equipment, after-hours on-call services and patient transport.

In addition to supporting ongoing services, funds raised will go towards the completion of Hospice Malta’s latest project − the St Michael Hospice Complex. Anticipated to open its doors later this year, this new palliative care facility will significantly expand community-based palliative care services and introduce new inpatient services for individuals facing end-of-life conditions.

Kenneth Delia, CEO of Hospice Malta, expressed gratitude for the public’s continued support, saying: “The new premises, St Michael Hospice, will provide the adequate infrastructure for Hospice Malta’s ever growing operations to be integrated under one roof. Apart from introducing new inpatient services, we plan to continue expanding community palliative care services to reach all patients and their families. We are making a heartfelt appeal to the public and encourage everyone to help us raise funds to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families.”

Information leaflets about the campaign and how to contribute are being delivered to households throughout Malta and Gozo and the public is strongly encouraged to contribute and support in making a difference in the lives of numerous patients and their families. Those interested in contributing can reach out to Hospice Malta directly or donate through various channels, including SMS and bank transfers.

Donations can be made by visiting www.hospicemalta.org to donate online; sending a blank SMS to any of these numbers: 5061 8100 (€4.66), 5061 9234 (€11.65) or BOV Mobile 7993 3894; or transferring funds to BOV IBAN No. MT30VALL22013000000010210645012.

For more information on how to support Hospice Malta, call on (+356) 2144 0085.