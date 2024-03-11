Three individuals, Michael Degaetano, Keith Demicoli and George Navarro, recently participated in the LifeStar Malta Marathon 2024 for Hospice Malta, rallying support and raising funds for the non-profit organisation dedicated to providing palliative care.

Reflecting on their respective motivation, Demicoli said: “Running the Malta half-marathon for Hospice Malta was my humble contribution towards turning a dream to complete St Michael Hospice into reality.”

Degaetano said: “My mother Cecilia, a regular Malta half-marathon participant, passed away recently after her fight with cancer. The support we received from Hospice Malta was incredible.”

Navarro said: “Witnessing my father’s selfless commitment to this cause and experiencing the care provided to my uncle has deeply touched my heart. Participating was a meaningful way for me to contribute and ensure that Hospice Malta continues its invaluable work.”

Together, the three raised over €3,200, which will further contribute to sustaining Hospice Malta’s vital services.

For more inquiries or to contribute to Hospice Malta’s cause, visit www.hospicemalta.org.