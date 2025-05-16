Hospice Malta has called for further investment in palliative care nationwide in the light of the ongoing public consultation on the introduction of assisted voluntary euthanasia.

In its position paper published on Friday, Hospice Malta’s chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind said that “supporting palliative care is the most ethical and humane way to care for those at the end of life.”

“Rather than the introduction of processes to end life, the emphasis should be on the advocacy for greater investment in crucial services that protect life and uphold the dignity of each person.”

Earlier this week, Hospice Malta distanced itself from comments made by its co-founder psychiatrist Peter Muscat who spoke out in favour of voluntary euthanasia during the government’s unveiling of the public consultation.

During the launch, Muscat, who is part of a government-appointed committee that will consider the proposals, said people should look at the document “with an open mind and open heart.”

However, Hospice Malta responded by pointing out that “the opinion of individuals who in the past were associated with Hospice Malta, are solely theirs and do not reflect the ethos of the organisation.”

While acknowledging financial support received through agreements with the Ministry for Health and the Ministry for Social Policy, as well as public donations, Hospice Malta called for further investment and strategic collaboration to expand palliative care workforce and ensure the service is available round the clock.

It suggested necessary medications should be provided in the community without delays and educational programmes for healthcare professionals and the public should be developed.

Bonnici Kind also said stakeholders should work towards “a more compassionate and inclusive society, where among other things, Advance Care Planning is promoted as part of the holistic care of patients.”

Although progress has been made over the years, Bonnici Kind said there is “ample room for improvement in Malta’s palliative care”, including the implementation of the palliative care strategy recently launched by the Health Ministry.

She called for palliative care to be extended beyond oncology to all limiting illnesses, improved access to community-based medication, with patients fully supported in their own homes.

“Hospice Malta’s current reach is approximately 60 per cent of patients with a diagnosis of cancer who pass away annually, which indicates that many patients may possibly not be requesting and/or receiving the level of care they deserve at the end of life. The need for further education and awareness of Hospice services is evident.”

Malta’s geographic size also works to patient’s advantage, she added, pointing out that patients can be more easily reached in their homes.

“Hospice Malta strongly believes that all energy and resources should focus on developing and strengthening these types of services so that patients and their families can benefit from the care that addresses not only the physical pain but also the emotional, social and spiritual distress that normally accompany this phase of life.”