Associations representing the hospitality and catering sectors are cautiously optimistic about the government's proposal to regulate foreign workers.

The proposal, which was launched on Wednesday, includes 32 measures based on four principles: retaining existing workers, protecting workers' rights and conditions, aligning labour migration to workforce needs and refocusing migration on a skills-based approach.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Associations said that while it was still studying the proposals, its initial reaction was positive.

"The government's proposals are well-intentioned, but the devil is in the details," said MHRA President Tony Zahra.

"How wonderful it would be if every foreign worker arrived in Malta fully trained and with an understanding of Maltese culture," he added, referring to the measure stating that foreign workers must take a course on Maltese culture before arriving in the country.

Michelle Muscat, president of the Associaton of Catering Establishments, said that in principle, the association believed the measures were positive, but should not overburden businesses.

"The proposal is a step forward, in that it protects third-country nationals and creates transparency. However, there are a few areas that need further clarification, especially regarding companies with high turnover," she said.

According to the proposal, companies that hire and fire third-country nationals too often will face higher fees and enforcement and be blocked from registering new workers.

Muscat said that cases related to high employee turnover should be handled on a case-by-case basis.

"There are some sectors, such as catering, in which high turnover is a reality because the work is largely seasonal. It's not that businesses are firing workers - it's that workers are leaving. It's also a fact that some foreign workers struggle to adapt to life in Malta," she said.

Muscat added that the proposals meant the skills card assessment - which was introduced last year - should be reviewed, as it would now be part of a regulatory framework.

'Average stay of TCN in Malta is just two years'

The Malta Employers Association echoed the sentiments of the other associations.

"The document has a lot of positives, but high turnover is not necessarily the fault of the business. The average stay of a TCN in Malta is just two years," said MEA director general Kevin Borg, noting that this was the first time Malta was proposing a policy on foreign labour.

"The proposal must be seen in the context of a massive increase in foreign workers - there was a net migration of 20,000 foreign workers in both 2022 and 2023. This has resulted in a drastic change in Malta's demographics, and shows that we are reliant on foreign workers", he said.