House cleaning isn’t the most exciting chore but it is a necessity. Whether you're a busy professional, a parent juggling multiple responsibilities, or an Airbnb host preparing for guests, a comprehensive house cleaning checklist can simplify the process.
At Happy Home Helpers of Las Vegas, we understand how challenging it can be to keep your home spotless while managing a hectic schedule. We can help you achieve a pristine home with our ultimate house-cleaning checklist.
The key to maintaining your home’s cleanliness starts with ensuring you have ample cleaning supplies to carry out the tasks.
Below is a list of the house cleaning essentials:
- Vacuum cleaner
- Mop and bucket
- Broom and dustpan
- Microfiber cloths
- Sponges
- Scrub brushes
- Cleaning sprays (all-purpose, glass, bathroom, kitchen)
- Disinfectant wipes
- Trash bags
- Rubber gloves
- Duster
Having everything you need at hand will save time and make the process more efficient.
Start decluttering the space
Now it's time to roll up your sleeves and start the house-cleaning process. To streamline your efforts, you’ll want to declutter each room
Remove any items that are out of place. Return each one to its designated space.
If you are cleaning your Airbnb property, you’ll want to remove any personal items so the space is free of clutter to provide a welcoming atmosphere for guests.
Dust for an instant facelift
In the desert area of Las Vegas, it's amazing how much dust can accumulate making everything appear drab and unhygienic.
Start dusting from the top and work your way down. Dust ceiling fans, light futures, shelves, and pictures.
Use a microfiber cloth to capture the dust effectively.
Clean windows and mirrors
Use a glass cleaner or vinegar with a microfiber cloth to clean the windows and mirrors of your home. The microfiber cloth helps ensure a streak-free clean.
Maintaining clean windows will help natural light enter your home to make it brighter and more cheerful. With an Airbnb, the extra light can actually help showcase the home to make it more inviting and cheerful to guests.
Vacuum and Sweet
Vacuum rugs, carpets, and upholsteries. Use a vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter to effectively capture allergens and improve air quality.
Sweep and mop all floors.
If you are operating an Airbnb rental then you’ll want to sweep and most between all guests.
Kitchen cleaning
Kitchens require daily thorough cleanings due to the high use and potential food spills. You need to keep the area hygienic.
Here is a handy checklist to keep your kitchen clean and sanitary.
- Clean countertops and backsplashes
- Wipe down appliances (microwave, oven, refrigerator)
- Clean the stovetop and oven
- Empty the toaster crumb tray
- Sanitize the sink and clean the faucet
- Wipe down cabinet doors and handles
- Sweep and mop the floor
- Take out the trash and replace the liner
For Airbnb hosts, ensure the fridge is empty of perishable items and clean inside and out.
You’ll want to ensure your bathroom sparkles to maintain proper hygiene.
Here is a handy house cleaning checklist that focuses on the to-do bathroom cleaning tasks:
- Clean the toilet, including the bowl, seat, and outside
- Scrub the shower and tub
- Wipe down countertops and sinks
- Clean mirrors
- Sanitize handles and light switches
- Sweep and mop the floor
- Replace towels and restock toiletries
For Airbnbs, make sure to leave plenty of fresh towels and toiletries for guests.
The bedroom is the space where you go to rest and rejuvenate. The last thing you want is the room to be messy.
Use this checklist when cleaning the bedrooms in your home:
- Make the bed with fresh linens
- Dust all surfaces, including nightstands and dressers
- Clean mirrors
- Vacuum or sweep and mop the floor
- Organize any clutter
- Empty trash bins
For Airbnb properties, provide fresh linens and check under the bed for any forgotten items that your guests might have left behind.
The living room is often the heart of the home. It’s a place where not only your family gathers but also guests.
Here’s how to clean it effectively:
- Dust all surfaces, including coffee tables and entertainment centers
- Vacuum upholstery and cushions
- Clean any mirrors or glass surfaces
- Sweep or vacuum the floor
- Organize books, magazines, and other items
For Airbnb hosts, ensure that the living room is welcoming and free of personal clutter.
After cleaning each room, take a moment to add some final touches:
- Freshen up the air with a light air freshener or by opening windows
- Arrange cushions and pillows neatly
- Ensure that all trash bins are empty
- Do a final walkthrough to check for any missed spots
For Airbnb properties, consider leaving a welcome note or a small treat for your guests. Some even leave complete baskets of goodies such as a fruit basket or essentials.
House cleaning tips for Airbnb hosts
Cleaning your house is one thing but cleaning an Airbnb requires extra attention to detail.
Here are some additional tips to ensure your property stands out:
- Laundry: Wash all linens and towels in hot water to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned.
- Sanitize high-touch areas: Pay extra attention to high-touch areas like doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, and handles.
- Stock up: Ensure that essential supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, and toiletries are well-stocked.
- Check for damages: After each guest leaves, inspect the property for any damages and address them promptly.
- Create a cleaning routine: Establish a consistent cleaning routine between guests to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.
If you own an Airbnb then you want the place to shine so your guests leave good reviews and continue coming back. One of the best ways is to hire a team of professional cleaners who specialize in Airbnb cleaning.
Conclusion
Whether you need regular house cleaning or specialized Airbnb cleaning, a professional cleaning service can help you achieve a pristine home or Airbnb.
