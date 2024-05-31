House cleaning isn’t the most exciting chore but it is a necessity. Whether you're a busy professional, a parent juggling multiple responsibilities, or an Airbnb host preparing for guests, a comprehensive house cleaning checklist can simplify the process.

At Happy Home Helpers of Las Vegas, we understand how challenging it can be to keep your home spotless while managing a hectic schedule. That's where our expert cleaning services come in. We can help you achieve a pristine home with our ultimate house-cleaning checklist.

House cleaning essentials

The key to maintaining your home’s cleanliness starts with ensuring you have ample cleaning supplies to carry out the tasks.

Below is a list of the house cleaning essentials:

Vacuum cleaner

Mop and bucket

Broom and dustpan

Microfiber cloths

Sponges

Scrub brushes

Cleaning sprays (all-purpose, glass, bathroom, kitchen)

Disinfectant wipes

Trash bags

Rubber gloves

Duster

Having everything you need at hand will save time and make the process more efficient.

Start decluttering the space

Now it's time to roll up your sleeves and start the house-cleaning process. To streamline your efforts, you’ll want to declutter each room

Remove any items that are out of place. Return each one to its designated space.

If you are cleaning your Airbnb property, you’ll want to remove any personal items so the space is free of clutter to provide a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Dust for an instant facelift

In the desert area of Las Vegas, it's amazing how much dust can accumulate making everything appear drab and unhygienic.

Start dusting from the top and work your way down. Dust ceiling fans, light futures, shelves, and pictures.

Use a microfiber cloth to capture the dust effectively.

Clean windows and mirrors

Use a glass cleaner or vinegar with a microfiber cloth to clean the windows and mirrors of your home. The microfiber cloth helps ensure a streak-free clean.

Maintaining clean windows will help natural light enter your home to make it brighter and more cheerful. With an Airbnb, the extra light can actually help showcase the home to make it more inviting and cheerful to guests.

Vacuum and Sweet

Vacuum rugs, carpets, and upholsteries. Use a vacuum equipped with a HEPA filter to effectively capture allergens and improve air quality.

Sweep and mop all floors.

If you are operating an Airbnb rental then you’ll want to sweep and most between all guests.

Kitchen cleaning

Kitchens require daily thorough cleanings due to the high use and potential food spills. You need to keep the area hygienic.

Here is a handy checklist to keep your kitchen clean and sanitary.

Clean countertops and backsplashes

Wipe down appliances (microwave, oven, refrigerator)

Clean the stovetop and oven

Empty the toaster crumb tray

Sanitize the sink and clean the faucet

Wipe down cabinet doors and handles

Sweep and mop the floor

Take out the trash and replace the liner

For Airbnb hosts, ensure the fridge is empty of perishable items and clean inside and out.

Bathroom cleaning

You’ll want to ensure your bathroom sparkles to maintain proper hygiene.

Here is a handy house cleaning checklist that focuses on the to-do bathroom cleaning tasks:

Clean the toilet, including the bowl, seat, and outside

Scrub the shower and tub

Wipe down countertops and sinks

Clean mirrors

Sanitize handles and light switches

Sweep and mop the floor

Replace towels and restock toiletries

For Airbnbs, make sure to leave plenty of fresh towels and toiletries for guests.

Bedroom cleaning

The bedroom is the space where you go to rest and rejuvenate. The last thing you want is the room to be messy.

Use this checklist when cleaning the bedrooms in your home:

Make the bed with fresh linens

Dust all surfaces, including nightstands and dressers

Clean mirrors

Vacuum or sweep and mop the floor

Organize any clutter

Empty trash bins

For Airbnb properties, provide fresh linens and check under the bed for any forgotten items that your guests might have left behind.

Living room cleaning

The living room is often the heart of the home. It’s a place where not only your family gathers but also guests.

Here’s how to clean it effectively:

Dust all surfaces, including coffee tables and entertainment centers

Vacuum upholstery and cushions

Clean any mirrors or glass surfaces

Sweep or vacuum the floor

Organize books, magazines, and other items

For Airbnb hosts, ensure that the living room is welcoming and free of personal clutter.

Final touches on house cleaning

After cleaning each room, take a moment to add some final touches:

Freshen up the air with a light air freshener or by opening windows

Arrange cushions and pillows neatly

Ensure that all trash bins are empty

Do a final walkthrough to check for any missed spots

For Airbnb properties, consider leaving a welcome note or a small treat for your guests. Some even leave complete baskets of goodies such as a fruit basket or essentials.

House cleaning tips for Airbnb hosts

Cleaning your house is one thing but cleaning an Airbnb requires extra attention to detail.

Here are some additional tips to ensure your property stands out:

Laundry: Wash all linens and towels in hot water to ensure they are thoroughly cleaned.

Sanitize high-touch areas: Pay extra attention to high-touch areas like doorknobs, light switches, remote controls, and handles.

Stock up: Ensure that essential supplies like toilet paper, paper towels, and toiletries are well-stocked.

Check for damages: After each guest leaves, inspect the property for any damages and address them promptly.

Create a cleaning routine: Establish a consistent cleaning routine between guests to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.

If you own an Airbnb then you want the place to shine so your guests leave good reviews and continue coming back. One of the best ways is to hire a team of professional cleaners such as the Happy Home Helpers who specialize in Airbnb cleaning.

Conclusion

This article is brought to you by Happy Home Helpers of Las Vegas, NV. We offer professional house cleaning services customized to meet your needs. Whether you need regular house cleaning or specialized Airbnb cleaning, our team at our Las Vegas cleaning service is here to help you achieve a pristine home or Airbnb.