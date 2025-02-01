The Gozo Tourism Association recognised a number of workers, entrepreneurs and entities involved in the vital industry during the Gozo Tourism Awards last Thursday.

The 15thv edition of the awards took place at the Grand Hotel in Mġarr and were presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, MTA CEO Carlo Micallef and GTA chairman Paul Scicluna.

The main aim of the awards are to acknowledge, encourage and thank the workers, entrepreneurs and entities who go over and above their duties and activities in Gozo’s tourism industry.

Caroline Veranneman, a shift leader at House of Gourmet (HOG) in Rabat, Gozo, won the Gozo Tourism Worker of the Year Award 2024.

Veranneman, has 29 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and has been working at HOG for eight years.

This year’s Gozo Tourism Entrepreneurship Award 2024 was won by Alda Bugeja of Gozo Weaving and Creations.

Leanne Meliak of Taste Gozo won the Gozo Business Niche Tourism Achievement Award, while the Gozo Cultural Business Niche Achievement award was won by the Aurora International Folk Festival of the Leone Philharmonic Society.

The Gozo Tourism Association Council awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in Tourism to the late Frank Magro of the Mariblu Guest House and Barbarossa Excursions, for his investment and achievements in the tourism sector along the years.

The Special Recognition Award in Tourism was awarded to Amand Veranneman, a gastronome, restaurateur and the official Ambassador for Gozo. The Gozo Tourism Commitment Award was conferred to the Directorate for Tourism and Economic Development within the Gozo and Planning Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri during the awards ceremony. Photo: DOI

During his opening address, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg commended the Association for organising the awards, an opportunity to highlight the hard workers who make Gozo a world-class tourism destination.

He noted that the latest statistics show that in recent years, international visitors to Gozo increased by 28.6 per cent. International tourist bed nights also surged by 20 per cent.

“Gozo is rapidly establishing itself as a prime destination for quality tourism, where visitors are drawn by the authentic experiences it offers," Borg said.

"The upward trajectory in expenditure per capita and per night among both international and domestic tourists is a clear indicator of this shift toward quality tourism."

Gozo Minister Camilleri concluded his address by mentioning the importance of human resources in the tourism sector, whilst emphasising the commitment of his Ministry towards the enhancement of the Gozitan touristic offer with the ongoing projects, as well as with the all-year-round cultural calendar.