Parliament held a minute's silence and adjourned early on Monday in memory of Pope Francis.

Tributes were expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Speaker Anġlu Farrugia who remembered the Pontiff for his work among the needy and the way he evangelised through deeds and not just words. They also recalled his visit to Malta and the way he sought peace in a troubled world.

The House then adjourned as a mark of respect and meets again on Tuesday.