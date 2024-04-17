AI is all the rage right now - many people even predict it is going to lead us into the next era of humanity. But how exactly is AI playing a role in society right now? Is it even been used at all, or is all of the excitement and hype primarily due to speculation and predictions about the future?

Well, this is what we are going to explore in this article. Today, we will be taking a look at the practical ways AI is revolutionising the digital realm right now, as well as going over some of the more interesting ways AI is being utilised that are often not mentioned.

Making businesses more efficient

Businesses are the cornerstone of modern society. Without them we would be reduced back into the stone age. Following this, anything that affects businesses both big and small in even the tiniest of ways can have huge effects on the economy.

Well, AI is affecting businesses in a much larger way than you would first assume. Businesses with a digital component are leveraging AI to help with logistics, planning, innovation, and so much more. While these factors may only affect a singular business by a small margin, on a wide-scale, AI is revolutionising business in new and innovative ways.

AI is changing business as we know it, and in a world that strives to innovate, AI is the catalyst that is pushing businesses to the next level.

Improving services

Another way that AI is affecting the digital realm is by improving services. For many of the reasons we mentioned above, businesses that use AI can offer better, more efficient, and sometimes cheaper services.

Take online casinos for example. Customer support has always been a problem point for online casinos, haemorrhaging money through the need to have a team of employees available at all times. Until recently, this was just the norm - players expect to have support when playing a casino online, and rightly so.

However, now that AI has been thrown into the mix, casinos have been able to reduce costs while players get to enjoy quicker responses and better support. This is because AI can handle some of the easier issues, acting as beginner-level support employees that do not need to be paid.

This is just one example of how AI has improved services across the board. Businesses that offer digital services get to reduce costs while consumers get to enjoy better services - it’s a win-win.

Better security

Lastly, AI is being used to increase security and reduce the frequency of cyberattacks. AI systems can recognise when a threat appears and deal with it instantly, minimising any negative effects.

This is especially beneficial in security, where a quick response can mean the difference between a catastrophic data leak and nothing happening at all. Without any of us realising it, AI has likely saved hundreds or even thousands of people from fraud and malpractice.

Conclusion

So, there you have it - you now know how AI is revolutionising the digital realm today, not five or ten years into the future. While AI may still be in its infancy, it is already changing the way we interact with the digital realm and influencing millions of peoples lives across the world.

Only time will tell what the future holds in store for AI, but even if progress stagnated completely and we were stuck where we are right now, it’s already made enough of a difference to alter humanity’s course. It’s fascinating.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.