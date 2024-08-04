Since the reforms enacted by Mao’s successor Deng Xiaoping 40 years ago, China has become the “workshop of the world”, a manufacturing powerhouse transforming it into the second biggest economy in the world. This has been a blessing and a curse. It has been a blessing for 400 million Chinese lifted out of poverty, and a boon for consumers everywhere who could shop for ever cheaper goods. Inflation, throttled by cheap Chinese labour, had seemingly become a problem of the past. But it caused hardship for workers in the US and elsewhere. Most manufacturers, incapable to compete, had to shut down or to relocate to China themselves.

Now China is repeating the act at a new level. While its labour is not cheap anymore it has focused in a planned and strategic way on the industries of the future: semiconductors, processing of rare earth minerals, solar panels, permanent magnets essential for wind turbines and the defence industry, lithium-ion batteries and electrical vehicles. These products are of superior quality and cheaper than ever imagined. Solar panels, for instance, so urgently needed for our transition to sustainable energy production, are 80 per cent cheaper now than just a couple of decades ago. And prices keep falling as China’s production capacity increases.

China has gained its massive lead in the technologies of the 21st century by focusing on these industries much earlier than most other countries and by seeking and securing a dominating position in supplies of critical materials. It has done so in dirigiste ways, by showering these industries with cheap loans, government-funded research and massive subsidies.

The Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimates that China is spending five per cent of its GDP on industrial subsidies, 10 times as much as the US, Brazil, Germany and Japan combined. This creates market distortions that are unfairly disadvantaging competing industries in other countries which otherwise would have a good chance to commercially succeed.

Jay Shambaugh, Undersecretary at the US Treasury for International Affairs, last month gave a speech highlighting the figures involved (available on the US Treasury website). Other than his boss, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Shambaugh refrained from over-emphasising security concerns or China’s human rights records (which are appalling, but must not be our concern). As head of the Economic Working Group between the US and China he prefers dialogue to confrontation.

To achieve growth rates considered necessary to placate its populace, China has for too long relied on infrastructure and real estate development, with dire consequences. The real estate sector came crashing down, with highly-indebted companies collapsing and investors losing their money. Valuable resources had been wasted on roads, airports and housing that nobody needed. Xi Jingpin, demanding “prosperity for all”, is loath to rely on “excessive” private consumption, or on the ingenuity of the private sector which he curtails. He wants to grow by command manufacturing.

Private consumption, which keeps other countries like the US afloat, has always been anaemic in China. China’s saving rate is almost half of its GDP, twice the average saving rate of OECD countries, comprising 28% of all global savings. China’s forgone consumption (i.e. savings), which in the past funded infrastructure and housing, is now fuelling investment in manufacturing capacity.

This has happened before. Between 2000 and 2015, China had added 800 million tons of steelmaking capacity, with dire consequences for steel mills in the rest of the world. China’s steel production exceeds meanwhile the rest of the world’s total.

28% of Chinese firms are lossmaking. Even massive subsidies fail to make them profitable - Andreas Weitzer

Other than infrastructure and housing growth, which are a domestic affair, industrial overcapacity are a burden for the rest of the world. It relies almost exclusively on foreign demand. State investment funds, subsidies on local and state level as well as state banks funnel idle savings in the new growth favourites: EVs, solar and batteries. This has created sizeable overcapacities. Utilisation rates in the first quarter of 2024 were 65% in EV production, 50% in batteries and only 23% in solar panels! The expansion of production capacity is growing faster than even the most ambitious demand projections, reckons Shambaugh. As a result, 28% of Chinese firms are lossmaking.

Even massive subsidies fail to make them profitable. All continue to show declining capacity utilisation rates. They are totally dependent on foreign demand, at almost any price. This shows in export data (Q1, 2024) too. China’s exports have grown 11.5% in volume, but only 1.5% in value. Export volumes of cars, solar and batteries were up 25% in average. China is exporting its overcapacity at any price.

Shambaugh: “It is not just production in excess of domestic demand. It is production capacity untethered from global demand.” China’s lithium-ion batteries and its solar modules exceed global demand for the next few years two to three times, and its planned electric vehicle capacity of 70 million cars until 2030 is almost twice the projected demand of 44 million EVs, he thinks.

China could find other ways to grow. It could boost household income and consumption, it could invest in social security, lift restrictions on internal migration, or boost the services industry.

It is a situation that leaves us in a bind. On the one hand we wish to protect our workers and businesses from clearly unfair trade practices by applying high tariffs on Chinese imports, making them by fiat more expensive. Other protectionist measures, like the massive $280 billion CHIPS & Science Act, which exclusively supports US manufacturers at the expense of even close allies, are still small when compared to the $1 trillion China has spent between 2000 and 2018 on pet projects. Not even the US has sufficient budgetary means to outspend China’s wall of idle savings, nor enough leeway in the debt markets.

On the other hand, Shambaugh’s demand projections for solar panels and EV sales are based on prices that are still prohibitively high for a speedy uptake. China’s costly over-investments could be a boon for our transformation to sustainable energy generation and electrification. Would it not be better instead of reinventing the wheel and trying to catch up with China in churning out EVs, batteries and solar modules at competitive prices to welcome China’s willingness to subsidise the green revolution of the world and let their savers pay for it? Shouldn’t we better invest in the necessary grid revolution instead, or in new technologies of power generation, storage and transmission?

Shambaugh is worried. He thinks the security risks of depending on a sole supplier are simply too great. He cites the crisis of personal protective equipment (PPE) during COVID where we ended up with China being almost the only supplier and suffered supply bottlenecks as a consequence.

Today not a single US drone can fly without Chinese microprocessors, I may add. There is a risk that one day we will be held to ransom. Call it the Uber-effect. Be the cheapest at all costs, until the competition is anihilated. Then profits can grow.

In China’s case, bearing in mind the increasing tensions between the world’s two preeminent powers, there’s certainly a geopolitical dimension to this too. I think we should try to find judicious middle ground. Let’s make use of China’s wasteful largesse, but secure an indispensible link in the supply chain as a hedge? The path to net zero is too expensive for all to waste money on dublicating China’s efforts.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.