Cardinals chose Robert Francis Prevost to be pope because they wanted a shepherd who mends internal divisions and a bridge-builder in global conflicts, according to Cardinal Mario Grech.

“For most of us [cardinals] it was the first experience in a conclave, and during the meetings before the conclave we mainly discussed two things – what the reality of the Church today is, and what sort of pope we want,” he told Times of Malta.

“Did we want a copy of Francis? A politician? A diplomat? In the beginning there were cardinals who were pushing for a candidate who aligns with their agenda, but in the end we decided we wanted a shepherd.”

Grech was speaking during his first extensive interview since the conclave in an episode of Times Talk that was filmed at the Vatican and which will be released this week.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, gestures as he arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8. Photo: Filippo Monteforte / AFP

He said Prevost is a “serious man” who knows how to do a lot of listening and not much talking, who “walks with others in the spirit of the synod”, and who is able to mend divisions.

“The Church is a bit polarised right now and we need someone who brings us together – those of us who are conservative, and those of us who are more open. The fishing net is ripped in parts, and we need someone who can mend it,” he said.

“And judging from his first public addresses, I think that’s where he wants to go.”However, while in his first words, Pope Leo XIV called for peace amid rising conflicts in parts of the globe, Grech is of the opinion that the Church should not involve itself in countries’ politics and that the pope should not take political stances or sides in global conflicts.

Pope Leo XIV leads a holy mass as he takes possession at St John Lateran archbasilica in Rome, on May 25. Photos: Tiziana Fabi/AFP .

The Church should remain a mediator, he said. Taking sides only expands the conflict by adding one huge power on one side of the conflict and risking fomenting it. The Church’s job is to be a bridge that brings together the polar opposites.

Grech, who will have his first meeting with Pope Leo today, spoke of a long-standing relationship with the new pontiff and confirmed that he, along with other curial officials, has been confirmed in his position as general secretary of the synod.

The meeting, originally scheduled with Pope Francis, will serve as an opportunity to update the new pontiff on his ongoing work.

Women and married priests

Regarding potential revolutionary changes, such as women or married priests, over which there was speculation in the aftermath of Pope Francis's election, Cardinal Grech expressed caution.

"I’m not a prophet, but I’m learning change needs time," he said, pointing out that the Church is still implementing changes from the Second Vatican Council of 1965.

Pope Francis arriving to address priests, religious and consecrated men and women at the Cathedral in Kaunas on the second day on his visit to Lithuania on September 22, 2018.

He also voiced concerns about extremism, both religious and political.

He criticised rigid churches for failing to grasp Christ's non-rigid nature, stressing that true Christians are constantly seeking truth rather than possessing it entirely.

He also said he fears the infiltration of political extremism into the Church itself.

During the podcast, Grech also described the atmosphere and the emotions inside the conclave, compared it to the film Conclave, and recalled at which point it became clear Prevost was the man for the job.

He also recounted his last conversation with the American cardinal before he was chosen to be pope.