When buying certain types of products, consumers frequently come across terms such as ‘legal guarantee’ and ‘commercial guarantee’. However, many are not fully aware of what these guarantees actually mean or how they differ. Although both provide some level of protection to consumers, they are fundamentally distinct in terms of their legal basis, scope and duration.

The ‘legal guarantee’ is a statutory right granted to consumers by law. It applies automatically and ensures that consumers are entitled to a free remedy, such as repair, replacement or refund if a product results faulty within two years of purchase.

In contrast, the commercial guarantee is a voluntary guarantee given by the seller or manufacturer. It typically offers benefits in addition to those provided by the legal guarantee, but is governed by its own terms and conditions, which can vary significantly from one seller to another.

To illustrate how these guarantees work in practice, below is a real-life example concerning rust issues on oven components.

A consumer recently contacted the Office for Consumer Affairs within the MCCAA to seek clarification on their rights in relation to a dispute with a trader regarding an oven that developed rust on certain components less than three years after purchase. Although the oven was still covered by a commercial warranty, the trader refused to provide a free remedy, pointing out that rust and corrosion were explicitly excluded in the warranty terms.

The consumer argued that the extent of the rust on the oven − advertised as having stainless steel components − suggested poor workmanship or low-quality materials. The trader responded by stating that the corrosion occurred because the consumer had left warm food inside the oven for prolonged periods, which led to moisture build-up. This, they noted, was clearly warned against in the product’s user manual.

In its assessment, the office clarified that because the issue was reported after the two-year legal guarantee had expired, only the commercial guarantee remained applicable. Since rust was clearly excluded under the terms of that commercial guarantee, the consumer was not legally entitled to a free remedy. Any potential resolution would, therefore, depend entirely on goodwill and an amicable agreement between the consumer and the trader.

What consumers should know about commercial guarantees

Consumers should be aware that while the criteria under which they may claim a free remedy from the seller during the two-year legal guarantee are outlined in the Consumer Affairs Act and apply to all types of products purchased by consumers, the terms and conditions of a commercial guarantee, can vary significantly from one seller to another.

It is, however, important, that any conditions related to the commercial guarantee are provided on a durable medium. This requirement is established by the Consumer Affairs Act, which also sets out the specific information that must be included in the guarantee’s terms.

A commercial guarantee must for instance, be written in English or Maltese, specify the name and address of the person or company responsible for the guarantee, indicate the duration of the guarantee, describe the procedure for consumers to follow when claiming a remedy, include a clear description of the goods covered by the guarantee, and specify whether the guarantee is transferable to other consumers.

Another key difference between the legal and commercial guarantee lies in the potential costs involved. While the legal guarantee entitles consumers to a free remedy in the event of a product defect, the use of a commercial guarantee may, in some cases, involve additional costs for the consumer. Any applicable costs must be clearly outlined in the commercial guarantee’s terms and conditions.

However, it is equally important for consumers to understand that if a defect arises within the two-year period covered by the legal guarantee, no fees should be charged. The legal guarantee takes precedence in such cases and ensures that remedies remain free of charge within its validity period.

The terms and conditions of a commercial guarantee may also impose certain responsibilities on consumers, and failure to comply with these requirements could result in the loss of the guarantee’s benefits. For instance, it is the consumer’s responsibility to retain the guarantee documents and proof of purchase, especially if these are required to make a claim.

In addition, consumers must take proper care of the product in accordance with the instructions provided by the seller or manufacturer. Any issues or defects should also be reported to the seller without undue delay.

If a trader fails to honour their legal obligations or does not respect the terms of a commercial guarantee, consumers have the right to lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. This office can assist consumers in asserting their rights and help them pursue the remedies they are legally entitled to under consumer protection legislation.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT