When guitarist and artist Andrew Schembri passed away in June 2023, many of his close friends were left in a state of shock. His artist friend Evan Demicoli was shaken.

After allowing himself time to take in the loss of his friend, Demicoli began a constructive grieving process that led him to create his debut artwork, Dmugħ.

The artwork focuses on loss, love and hope, and takes an intimate look at parents who have lost their children.

Dmugħ (tears) zooms in on the relationships of Isabelle Bonnici and her sons, both named Jean Paul, Catherine Schembri and her son Andrew, and Darrin Zammit Lupi and his daughter Rebecca.

The artwork forms part of the exhibition Shifting Contexts held at Spazju Kreattiv, which is curated by Trevor Borg and explores the theme of water.

Demicoli said the reason he titled the artwork Dmugħ was not only because of the theme of the exhibition but also because he was inspired to create the piece while he was crying.

Demicoli and the guitarist knew each other since they were both children.

“We grew up together in Żurrieq and began our creative processes together. When he passed away it was a huge shock to the system and I felt compelled to dig deeper within myself.”

Demicoli said once he knew what he wanted to create he reached out to Schembri’s mother, Catherine. He knew he did not just want to focus on Andrew for the piece and wanted to make it a more holistic journey of loss.

Bonsai and Zammit Lupi in the video. Photo: Evan Demicoli

That triggered him to contact Isabelle Bonnici who he was already assisting in her fight for justice after her son Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction collapse. Finally, he reached out to Darrin Zammit Lupi, who lost his daughter Rebecca in January 2021, aged 15.

The work invites the viewer to reflect on the past, the present and the future. The viewer engages with the past by means of portraits of Jean Paul, Andrew and Rebecca.

The viewer is then encouraged to engage with the present by means of sitting and watching powerful and vulnerable video testimonies of the parents.

In the emotionally charged videos, the parents share intimate details of how they remember their children as well as how they have managed to keep going since their children’s passing.

With tears in his eyes, Zammit Lupi shares how, if given the chance to see his daughter again, he would give her “the most bone-crushing hug imaginable”.

Bonnici opened up on why she still feels she is a mother even after both her sons passed away. And Schembri explains how every day she still feels and sees Andrew’s light.

The artwork tackles the question of the future by means of a Tamarix bonsai tree. While other plants falter and wither in the presence of saltwater, the Tamarix stands resilient, distinguishing itself as a survivor.

Zammit Lupi said: “I wanted to participate in this as a way to continue to share the story of my daughter.”

The artwork forms part of the exhibition Shifting Contexts at Spazju Kreattiv which is showing until June 30. Entrance is free.