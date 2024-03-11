The Premier League's top three are separated by a single point with 10 games remaining as a thrilling battle between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City looks set to go to the wire.

AFP Sports looks at where each of the contenders stand and how their run-ins compare.

Arsenal - 64 points

The Gunners are the most in-form of the three contenders with a run of eight consecutive league wins in 2024, including a crucial 3-1 victory over Liverpool in January.

Mikel Arteta's men have smashed in 33 goals in those eight games to also open up a healthy goal difference advantage over their rivals, which could prove decisive.

Arsenal are not in league action again for another three weeks and their trip to City on March 31 is the acid test of how much they have improved over the last 12 months.

