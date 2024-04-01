Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City may have failed to live up to expectations but a 0-0 draw at the Etihad leaves a three-way Premier League title race still tightly poised.

Liverpool are the new leaders with nine games to go after they recovered from conceding against Brighton after just 85 seconds to win 2-1 on Sunday.

AFP Sports looks at where each of the contenders stand and how their run-ins compare.

Liverpool - 67 points

Jurgen Klopp remains on course for a fairytale end to his time in charge at Anfield as the Reds took advantage of both their title rivals dropping points.

