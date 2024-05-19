Art is a slap in the face to wake up the beholder from a dream – or a flying carpet to take us miles away in a dream, a fairy tale.

Bulgarian artist Victoria Stoyanova’s upcoming exhibition, Once Upon A Time, is the fairy tale of a long and colourful artistic journey.

“I’ve travelled all around the world, meeting different people and cultures, and enriching myself with new and interesting ideas,” says Stoyanova who, in the past years, has exhibited her art in various cities, including Paris, Rome, Madrid, El Albir, London, Oxford, Stratford, Moscow, Sofia, Syros Island and the Isle of Man.

These travels fuel the artist’s inspiration, while strengthening her determination which, 26 years ago, fuelled her decision to dedicate her life to art.

“Every day I wake up and go to sleep grateful for the courage to turn my back on real life and allow myself to experience this fairy tale,” Stoyanova explains. “I have turned art into a way of living. It is my personal philosophy and faith. And so, in just 26 years I managed to make 50 exhibitions to come true while travelling in the real – and virtual – world. Art, in all its forms, is the most universal of languages – through which one can master emotions and arouse excitement in whoever sees it.”

Stoyanova says that she chose Malta for her new exhibition, as the island is everything that a fairy tale needs.

“Malta has centuries of history, legends, and different cultures. I also chose Malta for my anniversary exhibition for personal reasons – as it is where my children live. I dedicate Once Upon a Time to my wonderful little grandson Michael with the wish that he will believe both in himself and in miracles and will create and experience a beautiful and meaningful fairy tale of his own.I wish the same to all the children of the world. Above all – let there be peace in this challenging new world we are all living in.”

Once Upon A Time shows from May 19 till June 19 at The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, Mdina. For more information visit https://www.victoriastoyanova.com/.