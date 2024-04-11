Ethereum was launched in 2014 through an initial coin offering with an initial price of $0.311. Although it traded below $1 until January 2016, the price reached an all-time high of $1,270 in January 2018.

Due to its rapidly rising popularity, Ethereum has often been compared to Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency. So, investor curiosity surrounding Ethereum (ETH) has always been high – people want to understand its worth in the next few years before investing.

So, before you decide whether to buy Ethereum, let us find out what analysts have to say.

Ethereum’s price history

In 2021, following a significant surge, the price reached an all-time high of $4,891.70 on 16 November. However, this all-time high was followed by a crypto bear market, which caused Ethereum's price to go down to $890 on 18 June 2022. Despite this, the price has increased since then. ETH has risen 130% from its June 2022 low of $890 and 71% this year. However, it is still down 58% from its record high.

In 2023, Ethereum's price saw high volatility, primarily due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US.

The recent news that BlackRock is planning to file an Ethereum ETF has boosted ETH prices above $2000 for the first time since July 2023.

Price prediction for ETH in 2025

General predictions predict that Bitcoin halving in 2024 will dominate cryptocurrency narratives in 2025. Bitcoin and many altcoins are also expected to reach historic all-time highs 12-18 months after these halving events, so 2025 may be the year we see these increases.

Based on these projections, ETH might achieve an all-time high of $6,600, a new low of $2,800, and an average of $3,200.

Price prediction for ETH in 2026

Bitcoin’s halving event in April 2024 is expected to impact Bitcoin prices in 2025. However, experts say that we can expect a dip in 2026.

Since cryptocurrency prices were in the spotlight last year, we expect governments to implement cryptocurrency regulations soon. There may be a slowdown in the current economic downturn if these regulations are positive and promote crypto evolution.

Moreover, Ethereum is likely to undergo scaling by this time, making it much more valuable. Despite no latest all-time highs, Ethereum is projected to average $4,500 in 2026, with sustained highs of $5,800, lows of $3,500, and no upcoming all-time highs.

Price prediction for ETH in 2027

Ethereum is expected to see a great year in 2027 due to its continued institutional use and absence of price-halving events. After several big regulatory moves are implemented, the global economy is expected to grow steadily after the recession scares of 2022 and 2023.

However, technical improvements are expected to make ETH more affordable and easier to use, which should counteract the growing demand. Due to these factors, ETH prices may fall into a narrow range in 2027.

Price prediction for ETH in 2028

In the years leading up to the 5th Bitcoin Halving in 2028, cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity. Investors are becoming more aware of the cycle and the expected rise in cryptocurrency prices. Ethereum's price might rise due to investor speculation. Whether Bitcoin and Ethereum undergo decoupling at this point remains to be seen. However, Ethereum's price will continue to be influenced by Bitcoin.

These factors predict that Ethereum's price might hit $6,300, close to its all-time high in 2025. Investors are unlikely to buy at higher prices. The median price fluctuates from $4,200 to $5,800.

Price prediction for ETH in 2029

Ethereum is expected to implement most upgrades by 2029. We may see more institutional and public networks used for business and personal stuff. Ethereum's widespread adoption is expected to transform commerce and value transfer.

Even though many people believe the Bitcoin Halving event is already priced in, prices continue to rise. The price of Ethereum might hit a first-time 5-figure price of $10,200, with a low of $7,100 and an average of $8,800 if it retains its position among the world’s most popular and widely-used smart contract platforms.

Final words

Ethereum is predicted to grow significantly over the next five years. However, it is important to remember that several factors can affect its price, like demand, development, competition, and market sentiment. The success of Ethereum depends on how well it can solve scalability issues, expand its applications, and stay on top.

Disclaimer: The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for promotional and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.