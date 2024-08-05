A wide-ranging report published by Malta’s national statistics office gives a glimpse into Malta’s changing face, revealing how the country’s social and economic fabric has undergone a drastic transformation in just a few years.

The report, the 2024 edition of Malta’s regional statistics, sheds light on a wide range of issues, from demographics to tourism, construction and poverty.

We pored through the report’s endless tables to pick out five trends that show the extent of this transformation.

1. There are more working-age people in Malta and Gozo than ever before…and more elderly too

This is hardly surprising, given the government’s well-documented policy of attracting foreign workers to supplement Malta’s economy and plug gaps in the workforce.

By the end of 2022, people between 30 and 49 made up roughly a third of the country’s total population.

In Gozo alone, the number of people aged 30 to 39 shot up by 40% since 2017, going from just over 4,000 to more than 6,000. Meanwhile, Malta saw an increase of more than 20,000 people in this age group, an increase of almost a third since 2017.

Other age groups – between 20 and 29, and from 40 to 49 – also saw dramatic, albeit lesser, increases.

But so did the number of elderly people in the country, with the number of people between ages 70 and 79 up by over a quarter in both Malta and Gozo. Meanwhile, the number of youths and children has remained virtually unchanged.

In practice, Malta’s migration patterns appear to be disguising the country’s ageing population.

The same report reveals that Malta’s old-age dependency ratio (the number of persons over 65 or under 14 years old compared to those of working age between 15 and 64) has remained steady at around 27 since 2017, despite the huge boost in Malta’s working-age population.

2. Even without migration, the population is increasing almost everywhere

Even if we take migration out of the equation, Malta’s population is on the rise, albeit to a far lesser degree.

Almost all towns across Malta and Gozo are seeing a natural increase in their population, even though this has slowed in recent years.

The big exceptions? The southern harbour area, which includes the three cities, Żabbar, Paola and Valletta, amongst others. Gozo and Comino had negative natural population growth in 2021 and 2022.

Here, the number of people dying far outnumbers those being born. While 634 people were born in the region in 2022, 1,109 died during the same year, meaning that there were almost 500 fewer people in these towns, excluding people who moved there.

The region has been seeing a gradual decline in its native population for years, but this has ramped up drastically since 2020.

3. People have more money in their pockets, but poverty has shot up in some towns

Households’ disposable income has crept up steadily throughout the years, rising from an average of €27,500 in 2017 to nearly €35,000 in 2022.

But income inequality across Malta’s different regions has risen even more sharply.

Back in 2017, people across Malta’s six regions all had roughly similar amounts of disposable income, ranging from around €23,000 in Gozo to €29,500, with only households in Malta’s western towns (including Rabat, Siġġiewi and Żebbuġ) having over €30,000 in disposable income.

Seven years on, things look markedly different. By 2017, households across all regions had seen their disposable income swell by at least €8,000, with households in southeastern towns (including Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Żejtun and Birżebbuġa) seeing an even bigger €13,000 bump in their disposable income.

But northern harbour towns (which include Sliema, Gżira, Msida, Ħamrun, Birkirkara and Qormi) have only seen a meagre €2,700 increase in disposable income.

This inequality is reflected in the number of people at risk of poverty. While this has either dropped or only increased marginally across all regions, the number of people living below the poverty line in northern harbour towns has shot up.

By 2022, over 36,000 people living in these towns, almost one in every four persons, was considered to be at risk of poverty. This figure was 22,500 (or 16%) in 2017.

4. Is the building boom finally on the decline?

Malta’s construction boom could be slowing, if the number of building permits is an indication.

At the height of the boom, in 2019, a little under 2,800 building permits were issued across Malta and Gozo. This effectively meant that almost 12,500 new dwellings were approved.

By 2023 this had dipped by more than a third to 1,700 permits and 8,100 dwellings.

These numbers first dropped during the pandemic year of 2020 but have remained relatively unchanged since, suggesting that this is more than just a Covid-related blip.

But, while fewer buildings are being built, the number of dwellings in each building is inching upwards, suggesting that either the buildings are getting larger, or dwellings smaller.

Back in 2017, each building permit housed four and a half dwellings, on average. By 2022 this had gone up to a little over five, before settling at a little under the five mark last year.

5. The Maltese have taken to holidaying in Gozo, but more people now stay in their own property

The pandemic appears to have turned Gozo into a holiday destination for many Maltese, with the number of Maltese people travelling to their sister island shooting up when lockdowns were imposed in 2020 and remaining high ever since.

While the 331,500 Maltese residents who holidayed in Gozo in 2022 is lower than both 2020 and 2021 (which topped 361,000), it is far higher than the 215,000 who visited the island in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Maltese visitors now make up some 72% of all tourists to Gozo and a little over half of the 1.8m bed nights spent on the island.

But relatively fewer people are now choosing to stay in rented accommodation during their stay (whether it’s a hotel or a self-catering rental), with more and more people opting for “non-rented accommodation”.