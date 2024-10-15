Last week in the European Parliament, we witnessed a profound moment of protest. As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addressed the chamber, a group of MEPs stood up and sang the Italian resistance anthem Bella Ciao.

This act was not just an expression of defiance; it was a deeply symbolic reminder of the fight against fascism, tyranny and oppression that Europe has seen before – and that we must resist again today.

Yet, in response, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola dismissed this heartfelt act of protest, comparing it to Eurovision.

Her comment reduced what was a genuine expression of solidarity with those oppressed into something trivial and entertaining – missing the very heart of what Bella Ciao represents.

Bella Ciao is not just a song. It carries the weight of history, a song born from the Italian partisans who fought against fascism during World War II.

It is a cry for freedom, justice and human dignity. It speaks to the universal struggle against dictatorship, reminding us of the sacrifices people made – and continue to make – for the rights we sometimes take for granted.

When MEPs chose to sing this anthem, they were drawing from a deep well of resistance, speaking out against the rising tide of authoritarianism embodied by leaders like Orbán.

This wasn’t a performance for show; it was an emotional plea for action, a call to protect the values that unite Europe – values that we see under threat today.

Metsola’s dismissal was not just tone-deaf; it was hurtful. In a time when people are struggling to hold onto their freedoms, when human rights are being undermined, and when leaders like Orbán are chipping away at democracy from within the very heart of the European Union, such an act of protest deserves respect. To compare it to Eurovision is to overlook the gravity of what is happening. It’s not just Hungary’s democracy at stake – it’s all of ours.

There was nothing playful or light-hearted about this protest. The MEPs who raised their voices were standing up for more than a political disagreement – they were standing up for the soul of Europe.

And they chose Bella Ciao because its message of resistance and hope transcends borders and time. It is a reminder that we cannot be silent in the face of injustice.

This wasn’t a performance for show; it was … a call to protect the values that unite Europe - Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone

We must understand why this song was sung. Orbán has led Hungary down a path where freedom of the press has been curtailed, the independence of the judiciary has been attacked, and civil rights have been eroded. His government has openly defied the values of democracy, and yet here he was, in the European Parliament, speaking as though these actions do not matter.

For those who still believe in justice and equality, the silence would have been unbearable. Singing Bella Ciao was their way of saying that Europe will not go quietly into that darkness again.

This was not a frivolous moment. It was a powerful, emotional stand – one that should have been met with empathy, not derision. At a time when the world is watching Europe to see how we will respond to the threats against democracy and human rights, we should honour those who dare to speak up, not belittle them.

Protest is essential. Without it, we lose our voice, and when we lose our voice, we lose our ability to defend what is right.

Bella Ciao was not sung to entertain. It was sung to remind us all of the battles we must continue to fight – for freedom, for justice, and for the future of democracy in Europe.

Let’s not forget that. Let’s not reduce acts of protest to mere spectacle. The song was not for amusement – it was a call to action. One that, I hope, we will answer before it’s too late!

Regina Egle Liotta Catrambone is a human rights and migration expert and Mediterranean Aid Education Centre director.