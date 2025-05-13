Pope Leo XIV visited Paceville’s Millennium Chapel several times when he was head of the Augustinian order, and he was so impressed by it that he wanted to replicate the concept in other countries.

Fellow Augustinian Fr Hilary Tagliaferro told Times of Malta he got to know Robert Prevost well during the first years after the chapel’s opening. Prevost, then-prior general of the order, would visit the chapel tucked away at the heart of busy Paceville often when he was in Malta in the early 2000s.

“He liked the idea very much, and he told me he’d like to replicate it in other countries,” 91-year-old Tagliaferro said.

“It was not the chapel itself which fascinated him – rather, it was the concept of serving the poor, the homeless and migrants.”

Fr Hilary Tagliaferro. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Tagliaferro said in all the times he met Prevost, he admired how calm he was, and his ability to deal with issues and discuss and get along with everyone.

“He is a very humble man, a great listener. He doesn’t talk much, he prefers to listen, allowing others to speak before making his own decisions. His experience as a prior general has helped him greatly. The issues close to Francis’s heart are also close to his: poverty, peace and unity among the churches.”

Prevost did not shy away from praising Tagliaferro and his project in a foreword he wrote to a book which was published on the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Millennium Chapel, in 2010.

“From simple gestures of Christian charity to providing a sacred space with the opportunity for perpetual adoration, the Millennium Chapel has been outstanding in its response to Pope John Paul’s invitation to promote a new evangelisation,” Prevost wrote.

“Congratulations and may God continue to bless the work of the Millennium Chapel!”

Part of the American Church did not fully embrace Francis, and this was a wound that needed healing

Tagliaferro said it was from their relationship through the chapel, that Prevost chose him to be the Augustinian order’s representative to the United Nations.

He had also appointed Tagliaferro and two lay people – couple John and Anne Grech – as members on an international commission of lay people, after he witnessed the work lay people did at the Millennium Chapel.

“There was a strong tension within the Church between the American Church and Pope Francis. Part of the American Church did not fully embrace Francis, and this was a wound that needed healing,” Tagliaferro said.

“I don’t think anyone but him could have undertaken this healing, especially since Trump’s rise. He already had some clashes with Trump from Peru and wasn’t afraid to stand up to him. The Holy Spirit has done a good job.”

Prevost last visited Malta in 2023 when he celebrated mass with fellow bishops and cardinals at the Mosta Basilica. Photo: Facebook/Mosta parish

The pope who came to Malta often

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois in 1955, made history on Thursday, as the first American-born Pope and the first pontiff with Peruvian citizenship.

Prevost served as the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru and later as the Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in the Vatican, playing a key role in shaping episcopal appointments worldwide. His extensive missionary work in Latin America, particularly among the poor, is said to have deeply influenced his perspective and priorities.

Choosing the name Leo XIV, he likely honoured Pope Leo XIII, known for his intellectual contributions and social teachings that addressed the challenges of the modern world.

Prevost also served as the Prior General of the Order of St Augustine. This means he was the highest-ranking leader of the entire Augustinian order worldwide.

Prevost with Malta’s Augustinian friars during one of his visits. Photo: Leslie Gatt

He is also the first Augustinian to be elected pope in centuries, a significant milestone for the Augustinian community.

When Prevost was announced as the new pontiff from St Peter’s balcony, the name sounded unfamiliar to most Maltese people.

But, since his election, it turned out the man was a more frequent visitor to the islands than many locals ever imagined. And, during his most recent visit for the bishops’ conference in 2023, Maltese Augustinian provincial Fr Leslie Gatt was tasked with picking him up from the airport.

“The archbishop asked me to accompany him to and from the airport. When he arrived, I picked him up with the bishop’s official car and driver, but on the way back he preferred that we take my car,” Gatt recalled, saying he spent one-and-a-half hours with him at the airport before his flight.

“He has a wonderful sense of listening. He listens intently when you speak. He’s not confrontational, and you feel comfortable discussing any issue or difficulty with him. He’s a man of reconciliation.”

‘Thank you Leslie!’

Gatt says Prevost maintained close ties with Malta, noting he was among the cardinals, aside from Cardinal Mario Grech, who visited the islands most frequently.

During his 12-year tenure as prior general of the Augustinians, from 2001 to 2013, Prevost visited Malta at least six times, probably more, he said.

“He came for provincial chapters and also to conduct canonical visitations, speaking personally with each friar.”

The two also maintained a personal connection. Gatt says just before Prevost walked into the conclave last week, he sent him a congratulatory message, to which the cardinal replied with a praying hands emoji.

Fr Leslie Gatt (right) with the now-pope. Photo: Leslie Gatt

Following his election, Gatt sent him another WhatsApp message, congratulating him on the new role, and to the Maltese friar’s surprise, the pope replied on Friday afternoon.

“He said: ‘Thank you Leslie!’ and sent his best wishes to the Augustinian community and asked us to pray for him,” Gatt said.

‘He helped me a lot with the Peru investigation’

Archbishop Charles Scicluna also spent a lot of time with him during last year’s synod gathering in Rome, when they were seated at the same table for two weeks of intense discussion.

But he found him most helpful during a special Vatican investigation in 2023 that uncovered “sadistic” abuses of power, authority and spirituality in Peru.

“I had significant contact with him during that assignment. He knows Peru well, having served there as a missionary for 20 years and as a bishop. He is highly respected there,” Scicluna said.

“During that mission I found enormous support in him. Even afterwards, he greatly supported the drastic decisions we needed to make.”

Pope Francis expelled 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople – after that investigation.

“I was very happy with his election – a gentle yet very wise man, a true missionary,” Scicluna said.

“The Lord has given us a great gift. In time, we will appreciate the immense gift the Lord has bestowed upon us.”