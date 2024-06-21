Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity have become increasingly important in the world of technology, but there is still a need for the human touch from employees looking to make their mark in the IT industry.

Continuous learning and improving technical skills are vital for individuals aiming for career progression in the ever-changing IT world and Malta presents plenty of opportunities to move up the ladder.

The gaming, fintech, IT, healthcare and tourism industries all make major contributions to the Maltese economy, and the focus is always on how technology can help these industries bemore efficient.

One organisation which relies on cutting-edge technology is Altenar, a B2B company providing premium iGaming software to clients globally. The company recently reached a significant milestone by reaching 500 employees and the search for the best IT talent is a constant one.

While job applicants should have the required technical competency, the advice is to also focus on the personal skills which can make a potential employee stand out from the crowd.

Suzanne Borg, Altenar’s Head of Corporate IT, said: “As an employee, it's worth investingand working on improving soft skills, like customer-oriented, problem-solving, adaptability to change, communication and teamwork.

“There are also a lot of certifications that one can undergo to increase the portfolio of skills. Technical certifications on different skill sets are available in Malta in different institutions both on a full-time and part-time basis.

“Having the option to do part-time courses gives flexibility to full-time employees. Such certifications are well recognized in all industries and give an advantage on top of other employees.”

Individuals are also advised to build a portfolio of 'proof-of-knowledge/skill' by documenting their on-the-job experience (while maintaining confidentiality) or their personal learning labs.

With many of the tech companies in Malta building platforms and bespoke software, software developers are in high demand while systems engineers can help companies make the most of their investments in cloud computing.

A strong cybersecurity workforce is also vital, with the World Economic Forum havingsuggested a global shortage of nearly four million cyber professionals. Cybersecurity skillsare in high demand in Malta due to the significant number of technology companies, especially in the fintech and gaming sectors which are highly regulated.

Denise Vella, Altenar’s Director of Information Security, said: “Cybersecurity roles oftenrequire years of experience in various IT fields, so it is quite difficult to find candidates whoare seasoned in all domains.“

Individuals can achieve this by working towards developing a diverse skill set, obtaining relevant certifications and staying updated with the latest cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and attack techniques.

“Good communication and teamwork are also important as in most cases the Security Team is required to interact with all areas of the business to communicate policies, procedures, and essential security processes necessary to maintain a strong security posture.”

About Altenar

Founded in 2011, Altenar is a leading turnkey sportsbook provider committed to meeting theunique needs of its clients. Renowned for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, Altenar specialises in customising solutions to new markets, audiences, and requirements. With a focus on building enduring partnerships, Altenar aims to be the most partner-oriented iGaming software provider in the industry. For more information, visit www.altenar.com or contact sales@altenar.com.