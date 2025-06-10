Just over a year ago, Myron Saacks was walking down the stairs in his home when he lost all feeling in his body and suffered a stroke.

Doctors informed the 47-year-old he suffered from a mild stroke, where he lost some functionality in his brain and hand. With months of recovery and rehabilitation sessions ahead of him, he was encouraged to be creative, perhaps learn a new language or skill, to help his brain recover.

Saacks, better known to family and friends as Miles, looked around his family home for inspiration, and his eyes fell on his four-legged companions, fox terriers Izzi and Trixi and chihuahua Charlie.

“Our dogs are our family, our support network, I talk to them every day and they are always with me," Saacks told Times of Malta.

"They were always at home to keep me company when I was healing, and I wasn’t very mobile. They walked with me to help with exercise, and they gave me the creative inspiration and unconditional love needed to help me write. They motivated me to be a better human."

The stars of the book: Izzi, Trixi and Charlie.

Originally from South Africa but living in Malta for over eight years, Saacks said his wife and two children have no other family members in Malta, and that is why the dogs play such an important role in their lives.

For a few years, the Saacks family would dog-sit their friend’s dogs when they travelled.

So, without a second thought, Saacks delved into the creative world of writing and began jotting down story ideas revolving around the life of his dogs.

Dogs are much more than just pets. They are family

“We met a lot of different characters and each dog has its personality, which I wanted to highlight in the book,” he said.

Using AI to create cartoon images of his family and dogs, Life in the Doghouse is a children’s book that revolves around the Saacks family and their furry friends, narrated by none other than their fox terrier Trixi.

“Trixi was our first puppy, the first dog we ever had, so it only felt right that she narrates the story.

“She’s been with us through the good and the bad times, and I want this book to be a reminder of how dogs are much more than just pets. They are family.”

Apart from spreading the message, Saacks wants to give back to the community and other dogs that don’t have a home.

So he will not keep a cent from the money he makes from the book; instead, he will donate it all to local dog sanctuaries.

“I want to give a little bit back to Malta, and all the proceeds will go towards purchasing blankets, food and medical bills for the dogs,” he said.

So far, Saacks has already donated €100 to the Association for Abandoned Animals.

“Animals give unconditional love to people and some people treat them horribly. It is heartbreaking. I see all the good work these volunteers (at the sanctuaries and associations) do and how they bring in animals left on the side of the road and treat them like royalty.

“I hope to give much more to these volunteers who do so much to take care of these animals.”

The book is available on lulu.com.