The inspiring stories of early entrepreneurial women who shaped Malta’s fashion scene with skill, elegance and artistry is the subject of an illustrated talk being organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar in collaboration with The Phoenicia Malta on April 15.

Guests will be transported back in time through rich visuals and captivating narratives, with exclusive insights into Malta’s rich history of dress design, dressmaking and millinery.

The presentation, titled ‘Women and Style in the 19th to early 20th century Malta’, will be delivered by fashion historian Caroline Tonna.

