HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd., recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Key FIVE Critical Illness Cover product, marking the occasion with a special event that highlighted the successful collaboration between the HSBC Life and HSBC Bank Wealth Distribution teams. This milestone event not only recognised the outstanding contributions of key team members but also underscored the strategic advancements made possible through this flagship product.

The celebration served as an ideal platform to reflect on the past year’s achievements and to recognise the hard work and dedication of the team members. Their efforts have been pivotal in establishing the Key FIVE Critical Illness Cover as a product uniquely tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients. The event highlighted the synergy among various teams and celebrated the collective success that has characterised the product’s first year in the market.

The Key FIVE Critical Illness Cover is a standalone critical illness insurance policy launched by HSBC Life, designed to support policyholders in the event of a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, coronary artery bypass grafting and cancer diagnosis.

The policy pays out a lump sum payment, based on the severity of the illness, that can be used in whatever way the policyholder chooses to support them during their recovery, including to clear existing debts or cover treatment-related expenses.

The Life Assured also have the option of adding their children to their policy at no additional cost, providing financial cover for the whole family.

Josef Camilleri, Head of Products and Distribution at HSBC Life, shared his vision for the future. “As we celebrate these significant milestones, we are energised to continue our journey of innovation and excellence. Our goal is not just to maintain our market position but to enhance it through continuous improvement and groundbreaking strategies.”

Reflecting on the successful collaboration that has propelled the Key FIVE Critical Illness Cover product forward, Gregory Inglott, Interim Chief Executive Officer at HSBC Life Malta, added, “This product has thrived due to the extraordinary teamwork and dedication of our colleagues across HSBC Life and HSBC Bank’s Wealth Distribution, Investment & Wealth Solutions, and Marketing teams. Their collective efforts have not only met but exceeded our expectations, setting a new standard in the insurance market. It’s this spirit of cooperation and commitment that will continue to guide us as we move forward.”

This product is manufactured by HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd, which provides the cover under this policy, and is distributed by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.