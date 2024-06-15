HSBC Malta recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special summer concert at the renowned Manoel Theatre in Valletta. The exclusive event, followed by a reception at the historic Grand Master’s Palace Courtyard, was attended by top customers and premier clients.

The evening featured a musical performance produced and conducted by esteemed British conductor, organist and pianist Wayne Marshall. Known for his versatility and exceptional musicianship, Marshall has held prestigious roles, including chief conductor of WDR Funkhausorchester in Cologne and principal guest conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi.

The event provided a great opportunity for HSBC Malta to engage with its valued clients and celebrate the strong relationships built over the past 25 years. Guests enjoyed a night of exquisite music and conviviality, reflecting the bank’s commitment to fostering close connections with its customers.

Geoffrey Fichte, CEO of HSBC Malta, expressed his gratitude, saying: “Celebrating 25 years in Malta is a significant milestone for HSBC. Over the years, we have built strong relationships with our customers and the local community. This concert was our way of expressing gratitude to our top and premier customers for their loyalty and support.

From left: Muriel Rutland, HSBC Malta head of wealth and personal banking; Michel Cordina, executive director and head of business development; Manfred Galdes, chairperson; President Myriam Spiteri Debono; CEO Geoffrey Fichte; and Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking.

“We were excited to share this memorable evening with them. HSBC Malta remains an active participant in the local economy and we are committed to continue offering the best service both to our customers and to the community we serve.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Manfred Galdes, chairperson of HSBC Malta, said: “As we mark the bank’s 25th anniversary in Malta, we can together reflect on this journey and the bank’s lasting impact on the community. HSBC’s commitment to excellence and innovation remains steadfast, as we look forward to many more years of growth and meaningful partnerships. This remarkable summer concert gave us the opportunity to show our appreciation to our customers for their continued trust and confidence in us.”