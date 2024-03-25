A "limited" number of HSBC customers who had transactions erroneously duplicated over the weekend will be reversed on Tuesday, a bank spokesperson confirmed.

Over the weekend, several HSBC customers noted that their most recent transaction was duplicated, reflecting in their bank balance.

The bank was quick to respond and sent a text message to apologise to customers for the inconvenience.

“We are aware of the issue and are working to reverse them as soon as possible,” the message read.

On Monday, an HSBC spokesperson told Times of Malta that a “limited” number of customers were impacted by the duplicate transactions and the bank took immediate action to resolve the situation.

Customers received another message from the bank on Sunday, that the duplicate transactions would be reversed back into the customer's accounts by Tuesday.

The spokesperson said she did not have the necessary information as to what caused the duplication of the transactions, but stressed that the situation has been resolved.