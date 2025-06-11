The Hospital Saturday Fund (HSF) marked a significant milestone on June 3 with its first-ever charitable reception in Malta, presenting €30,000 in grants to six health-focused organisations at the Malta Charity Reception held at Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The formal charity reception brought together healthcare professionals, charity representatives, and community leaders to celebrate HSF's commitment to improving healthcare accessibility across Malta and Gozo. Each of the six recipient organisations received €5,000 to support their vital work in addressing critical health needs across the islands.

The beneficiary organisations included Caritas Malta, Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo, Hospice Malta, Puttinu Cares, Richmond Foundation, and The Malta Trust Foundation – representing a comprehensive range of health services from mental health support to cancer care and elderly assistance.

“This marked an important milestone for HSF, as we hosted our first-ever charity reception in Malta. We were proud to support six remarkable charities making a real difference in Malta. The donations made which totalled €30,000, reflected our ongoing commitment to funding medical and health-focused causes and supporting the people of Malta’s health and wellbeing,” said Paul Jackson, Group Chief Executive, The Hospital Saturday Fund.

The programme featured opening remarks by Lynn Tomlinson, Chair of HSF Health Plan (Malta) and Trustee of The Hospital Saturday Fund, followed by an introduction of grant recipients by HSF Trustee Mark Davies. Ray Micallef, General Manager for HSF Health Plan (Malta), and Adrian Button, Head of Sales & Marketing for HSF Health Plan (UK & EU), presented insights into HSF Health Plan's mission and operations in the region.

Senior HSF representatives, including John Greenwood (Chair), Paul Jackson (Group Chief Executive), and Anna Maria Zammit (Vice Chair, Grant Making Committee), personally presented the grants to each organisation, emphasising HSF's hands-on approach to community support.

The Malta Charity Reception represents HSF's expanding commitment to healthcare accessibility beyond its traditional UK base. HSF's unique model demonstrates healthcare with purpose – every employee who benefits from HSF Health Plan cover directly contributes to supporting their wider community's health needs. As a not-for-profit organisation, HSF channels all surplus from its Health Plan into charitable grants like those presented yesterday, creating a meaningful cycle where workplace wellbeing programmes fund vital community health services.

The evening concluded with networking opportunities over drinks and a finger buffet, allowing attendees to discuss collaborative approaches to addressing Malta's healthcare challenges and building stronger community partnerships.

This inaugural reception underscores HSF's core mission to improve community well-being by making healthcare financially accessible and easy to navigate, values that now extend to supporting Malta's most vulnerable populations through these strategic charitable partnerships.

The Hospital Saturday Fund has been providing healthcare benefits and supporting health-related causes for over 150 years, currently serving communities across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and now Malta through HSF Health Plan.